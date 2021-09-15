the Versailles Court of Appeal confirms the cancellation of the proceedings

The Versailles Court of Appeal confirmed on Wednesday the extremely rare cancellation of a vast corruption trial, that of the “Defense boiler room“, Which had been pronounced in January by the judicial tribunal of Nanterre because of the”unreasonable duration” of the investigation.

The court recognized “the unreasonableness of the procedure“Thus bearing”infringement of the right to a fair trial, the adversarial principle, the balance of the rights of the parties as well as the right of defense», Declared the president of the 9th chamber.

Five business leaders, two of whom are now 98 and 82, were to appear in January in a highly anticipated trial, after twenty years of investigation.

They were accused of having distorted, between 1999 and 2003, the award of the lucrative La Défense heating and air conditioning market, estimated at several hundred million euros.





But exceptional rebound: on the first day of the trial, on January 11, the court decided to cancel the entire investigation procedure, considering that the right of the defendants to be tried within a reasonable time had not been respected and had attack on their defense.

“Old age disorders”

This “unreasonable duration deprives two of the main defendants of their ability to defend themselves fully“Because”problems related to old age and their state of health“, Had justified the president of the chamber Olivier Protard.

The prosecution then appealed, arguing in particular that there was no “old age apology” to grant.

On Wednesday, the Versailles court of appeal ruled in favor of the Nanterre court.

“After Nanterre, the Versailles Court of Appeal sets the record straight. We cannot in France, judge a centenary 25 years after the facts“, Declared to AFP Me Baratelli, representing the interests of Jean Bonnefont, former leader of the ex-Charbonnages of France.

“I salute the lucidity and the sense of the law of the magistrates of the court», Responded to AFP Me. Emmanuel Mercinier, lawyer for Bernard Forterre, the former number 3 of the Compagnie Générale des Eaux-Vivendi.