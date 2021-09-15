The Xiaomi Pad 5 recalls that its price humiliates the iPad 9 and mini 6

Xiaomi has just unveiled the prices in euros of the Xiaomi Pad 5, confirming at the same time its apparent very good value for money.

The day after the presentation of iPad 9 and iPad mini 6, Xiaomi announces a new slew of products and takes the opportunity to give a reminder about its new tablets, the Xiaomi Pad 5. Or rather its new tablet, knowing that the Pad 5 Pro is not planned internationally .





A competitor to the iPad

If you went on vacation in August and missed one of Xiaomi’s many conferences, know that the Chinese manufacturer is relaunching the tablet market after four years of absence with two models: the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Pad 5 Pro. Today, we are learning a little more about the availability of these products outside of China, and more particularly about the unavailability of the Pro model which remains confined to its territory of origin.

Never mind, we will be content with the Xiaomi Pad 5 which already sports a rather impressive technical sheet for its price. Remember that it has a Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM, an 11-inch WQHD + (2560 x 1600 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, support for HDR Dolby Vision and space coverage DCI-P3 colorimetric, a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 128 to 256 GB of storage and four Dolby Atmos speakers. Everything is powered by an 8720 mAh battery for a total weight of 500 grams and it is possible to purchase a Smart Pen separately.

A light price

Despite this technical sheet which at first glance seems very interesting, the Xiaomi Pad 5 remains offered at a quite correct price: count 349 euros with 128 GB of storage and 399 euros for double the memory space. Remember that these are indicative European prices and that they can vary by a few tens of euros depending on the country and the taxes.

Compared to the 559 euros of the iPad mini 6 for example, it’s flattering. Even the iPad 9 is a bit more expensive at 389 euros for the base model with only 64 GB of storage. Of course, Xiaomi has made some concessions to lower the price and for example we have to be content with WiFi 5 (like on the iPad 9) rather than WiFi 6 (like on the iPad mini 6).

For now, no release date has been announced for France, but we can hope for more information in the coming weeks.