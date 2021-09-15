This is what the new national police outfits should look like – Ouest-France evening edition

By the evening edition, with agencies

At the closing of the Beauvau security, Tuesday, in Roubaix (North), Emmanuel Macron made a series of announcements, including that of the change of color of the outfit of the national police. This is what the new police uniforms should look like from 2022.

Emmanuel Macron closed the Beauvau of security, Tuesday September 14, with a trip to the Roubaix police academy. The Head of State made various announcements, including this one: “The first requirement and ambition: more blue on the pitch. What our compatriots expect is indeed an increased presence of police and gendarmes on the public highway, because it is reassuring for them and dissuasive for delinquents. “

Made in France

And to walk the talk, he announced the arrival of a new outfit for the national police. Exit white, gray or light blue, and make way for a dark blue uniform. A new look, therefore, for police officers with a “Modernized polo shirt” and a cap instead of the cap from the first quarter of 2022.

This new uniform, made in France and developed after a call to fashion and design schools, is part “The consideration we owe you”, explained the President of the Republic to the police officers present in Roubaix.

On the side of the Ministry of the Interior, it is explained that it is “Modernize certain elements of police uniforms, to better represent a police force at the service of the population, contribute to pride in the exercise of the profession and meet the daily needs of police officers in terms of comfort, ease of maintenance and compatibility with presence on public roads “.





Additional means

The idea is for the national police to be as close as possible to the French. Thus, from 2023, they will be able to file a complaint online and no longer simply make a pre-complaint, a kind of improved meeting before going to the police station or a gendarmerie. On the side of the control of the police, Emmanuel Macron wants a parliamentary body, composed of senators and deputies, in addition to the already existing inspections.

In Roubaix, the Head of State also noted the lack of interest of the police in investigations with too cumbersome procedures and too long hours. As a result, each police station has dozens of untreated cases pending. To reduce this stock, the president promised administrative staff to speed up their processing, including clerks. He also mentioned the installation of on-board cameras in vehicles, in addition to pedestrian cameras, as in the United States.

Emmanuel Macron announced the creation of 10,000 police and gendarmerie posts by the end of the five-year term. The police will also see their equipment, their vehicle fleet, and their buildings renewed. Last point addressed by the Head of State: the initial training of police officers. Less than two years after shortening it to eight months, he decided it should last another year.