This is why iPhone owners are unbeatable in the blind test

Shazam integrated into the Control Center of the iPhone, it is already a billion uses. Now you know why iPhone users are so good at recognizing songs.

1 billion. This is the number of times Shazam has been used from the iPhone Control Center. The music track recognition system, bought by Apple at the end of 2017 and integrated with Siri for several years, made its appearance directly in the Control Center with iOS 14.2, at the end of last year.

With this feature, users no longer have to go looking for the app or even ask Siri to recognize a song. All they need to do is click on the “Recognize Songs” button in the Control Center to recognize music instantly, and completely transparently.

To use Shazam from the Control Center of your iPhone or iPad, you will first need to add it by going to Settings> Control Center. You just need to click on the “+” next to the “Song recognition” button for it to be displayed directly in the control center, accessible with one click.





Shazam takes the opportunity to reveal his ranking of the 10 most searched titles from the Control Center:

“Talking To The Moon” – Bruno Mars

“Astronaut In The Ocean” – Masked Wolf

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Beggin” – Måneskin

“Another Love” – Tom Odell

“Runaway” – AURORA

“Dick” – StarBoi3 Feat. Doja Cat

“Arcade” – Duncan Laurence

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo