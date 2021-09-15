“This is why you should never judge people without knowing them” the ordeal experienced by a restaurateur upsets the web

This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, M6 broadcast a previously unpublished Kitchen nightmare with Philippe Etchebest. True to his habit, the latter did not mince words to denounce the nonchalance of a restaurateur from Isère. But a discussion with the latter made him review his judgment. And tweeters have also softened significantly …

After helping restaurateurs who had the distinction of being exes last week, Philippe Etchebest was this Wednesday, September 15, in a restaurant in Notre-Dame-de-Vaulx, south of Grenoble. There he met Béatrice and Patrice, a chef for fifteen years and a former truck driver, on the verge of ruin. With nearly 10,000 euros in debt, the couple garners the lowest turnover in the history of the show. “It can explode at any time!” Warned Beatrice.

When he arrived on the scene, Philippe Etchebest was first of all pleasantly surprised by the village setting and by Patrice’s welcome. But the interior decoration of the restaurant, dedicated to the latter’s passion for motorcycles and Johnny Hallyday, did not convince him. “It’s very ugly, it looks very old-fashioned”. The coup de grace: a drawing representing the late sister of Beatrice, who according to the head of M6 “throws a chill” in the room. The cold is also in the plate that Philippe Etchebest found it, with barely hot dishes, and clearly lacking in generosity.





All that remained was to go and meet Beatrice, the woman who hides behind the stove, and to go and inspect the kitchen. And as always, bad discoveries followed one another. Between a layer of grease on the extractor hood, mold on the walls and unplugged freezer, the basic rules of hygiene were not respected. But his remonstrances did not seem to worry Beatrice much … Moreover, the chef was very nonchalant, even at the time of the shot. An attitude that outraged Philippe Etchebest as well as Internet users.

Destabilized by this attitude, the chef very quickly felt that the apparently “sluggish and dull” restaurateur kept a lot of things in her. So he quickly decided to have a little chat with her. And he certainly wasn’t expecting the revelations she was going to give him. In addition to the death of her sister in 2016, Beatrice suffers from the lack of support from her companion, who does not always think of helping her and tends to rely on her.

But the fifty-year-old especially spoke of a terrible tragedy that she had to face in the past and from which she still has not recovered: the loss of two little girls, when they were still babies. Very moved, Philippe Etchebest immediately softened about her: “I was wrong about her, she has an incredible inner strength and despite her story, she had the courage to call on me,” he said. declared. On Twitter, the opinion of Internet users about him has also changed.

Even if some admitted not to understand the link between this ordeal dating from 1996 and the current carelessness in the restaurant …