Threatened with indictment, the Prime Minister dismisses the prosecutor

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 09/15/2021 6:54 a.m.

Updated 09/15/2021 at 7:02 am

Suspected of having been in contact with one of those responsible for the assassination of the Haitian president, and threatened with indictment, Prime Minister Ariel Henry sacked the prosecutor for “serious misconduct”

The chief prosecutor of Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti, asked in the morning the judge investigating the murder of President Jovenel Moïse to indict the Prime Minister, because of phone calls he allegedly had with one of the main suspects in the case.

Bed-Ford Claude, the commissioner of the government of Port-au-Prince, equivalent to the prosecutor, also demanded that Ariel Henry be prohibited from leaving Haitian territory “because of the gravity of the facts exposed”. He had assured that he had enough compromising elements.

But a few hours later, a dramatic turn of events: the Prime Minister announces that the prosecutor will be dismissed for “serious administrative misconduct”.

This new twist is added to the immense chaos that reigns in the investigation into the assassination on July 7 of Jovenel Moïse by an armed commando.





Political implications

The prosecutor launched the first shock on Friday by asking the head of government to present to the prosecution in order to explain himself on Tuesday on the telephone conversations he would have had with one of the people actively wanted.

Like Joseph Félix Badio, former executive of the anti-corruption unit, who would have been geolocated in the district where the private residence of Jovenel Moïse is located during the calls made to Ariel Henry at 04:03 then 04:20 the night of the attack .

The next day, the Prime Minister denounced the prosecutor’s approach, describing it as a diversion “to sow confusion and prevent justice from doing its job calmly”. “The real culprits, the intellectual authors and the sponsors of the odious assassination of President Jovenel Moïse will be found, brought to justice and punished for their crime,” he added.

Forty-four people, including 18 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian origin, have already been arrested as part of the investigation into this murder, committed at his home without any police officer from his close security being injured.