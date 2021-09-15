To lose weight, don’t neglect your gut microbiome

The number of pounds that each person can lose would be related to the composition of their gut bacteria. Explanations.

While watching your diet and practicing regular physical activity are essential to losing weight, there is another factor that should be taken into account when monitoring your weight. The gut microbiota also influences the ability to lose weight in humans, according to new research. These results were published in mSystems, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology. Researchers at the Institute for Systems Biology (ISB) in Seattle focused on a large cohort of people who participated in a lifestyle intervention study. Instead of a specific diet or exercise program, this intervention involved a behavioral coaching program coupled with advice from a dietician and nurse. The researchers focused on 48 people who lost more than 1% of their body weight per month over a period of 6 to 12 months, and 57 people who did not lose weight and had a body mass index (BMI ) stable over the same period.

“Resistance to weight loss”

“The microbiomes of those who lost weight had higher rates of bacterial growth and were enriched with genes that divert food nutrients to the growth of bacterial cells.“, explains the scientists’ statement.”Conversely, the microbiomes of those resistant to weight loss had lower growth rates, combined with a higher ability to break down fiber and nonabsorbable starches into absorbable sugars.“.”Your gut microbiome can help or cause resistance to weight loss and this opens up the possibility of trying to modify the gut microbiome to impact weight loss.“said lead author of the study Christian Diener, a researcher at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, Washington.





Bespoke bacteria

Researchers have discovered specific bacteria (Prevotella and other genres Bacteroidetes) appeared to be more efficient at using the breakdown products of starches and complex fibers to fuel growth. “Ensuring that our gut microbes can efficiently convert sugars separated from dietary fiber into short chain fatty acids and / or reduce the abundance of bacterial fiber-degrading genes in our gut can help ensure a better weight loss response to lifestyle interventions and better healthy metabolism“, therefore ensures this study.

“Before this study, we knew that the composition of bacteria in the gut was different in obese people than in non-obese people, but now we have seen that there is a different set of genes that are encoded in the bacteria in our. gut that also responds to weight loss interventions“said Dr Diener. Before concluding:”The gut microbiome is a major player in modulating the success or otherwise of a weight loss intervention. The factors that dictate obesity versus non-obesity are not the same factors that dictate whether you will lose weight with a lifestyle intervention.“.

