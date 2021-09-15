“touched”, his son Paul thanks the fans of the actor

Eight days after the death of Jean-Paul Belmondo, his son Paul Belmondo thanks the French on Instagram for their support.
The world of cinema is still in shock. Monday, September 6, Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of 88. In a statement sent to AFP by his lawyer, the latter indicated that the actor was “very tired for some time” and that he is “quietly extinguished“. Very quickly, many tributes multiplied such as those of Alain Delon, his family or even Jean Dujardin. Faced with the excitement caused by his disappearance, Emmanuel Macron, in consultation with the Bébel family, organized a national tribute on Thursday, September 9. A private funeral took place the following day at the Church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés where relatives and friends of the actor were able to say goodbye to him. Paul Belmondo, remained silent until today, spoke on his Instagram account.
“I am touched by your testimonies“
This Tuesday, September 15, his son Paul posted a photo of his young father holding a rose in his hands. He took the opportunity to address a few words: “I wanted to thank you for your many messages and tell you how I am touched by your testimonies to the attention of my father“, he finishes : “Thank you from the heart“. Faced with these words, many personalities commented on the publication such as Laura Smet, Guillaume Canet, Alexandre Brasseur, François-Xavier Demaison and Alain Prost who all sent hearts to the racer.
The whole family pays homage to him
Since the announcement of his death, many relatives of the sacred monster of French cinema have spoken. Stella, her youngest daughter, was very touched by the loss of her father. Remained discreet, she finally published a photo on her Instagram account accompanied by a red heart in the caption. His grandson, Alessandro Belmondo also put words to his sentence: “Thank you to everyone who came or shared in one way or another this painful moment with us“, he wrote on Instagram. Annabelle, affected by the loss of her grandpa also expressed:”Everyone deserves to have a grandfather like you. It’s a blessing to have only had you for me“, she declares on social networks with emotion. As for Victor Belmondo, the actor gave a very beautiful speech on behalf of all the grandchildren of the late actor during the national tribute to the Invalides:”He was and will be a sun. The sun does not go out, it shines, it radiates everywhere, all the time. When he goes to bed, somewhere, he wakes up elsewhere and our grandfather radiates to us and he will always radiate to us with his smile, his kindness, his extreme benevolence. He is an eternal sun“.