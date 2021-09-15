Toulouse. Episodes of heavy rain, hail and severe thunderstorms still announced by Météo France

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, episodes of heavy rains and violent thunderstorms are expected in Toulouse. (© Archives)

The capricious weather of recent days continues this Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The Haute-Garonne and Toulouse are placed in yellow vigilance until this evening for episodes of heavy rains and violent thunderstorms.

Hail expected

If at the start of the afternoon the weather will be mild, even sunny – with temperatures above normal for the season (+ 2 ° C) – a first deterioration is expected around 3 p.m. in the Pink City. The wind will pick up with gusts up to 75 km / h.

A first degradation is expected from 3 p.m. this Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (© Screenshot / Météo France)

From 7 p.m., further degradation. In addition to the wind, rain and thunderstorm, hail could also be a part! Be careful on the roads, especially at rush hour. The disruption will continue throughout the night.





In Toulouse, hail is at the end of the day. (© Screenshot / Météo France)

Two departments in orange vigilance

In Occitania, too, the weather will deteriorate throughout the afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Meteo France even placed the departments of Gard and Hérault in orange vigilance for the risk of thunderstorms, rains and floods.

“At-risk” gardens closed in Toulouse

It is in this context of violent wind that the town hall of Toulouse announced, Wednesday, September 15, the closure of “at risk” parks and gardens. Here is the list of places concerned:

Compans Caffarelli Garden

Grand Rond Garden

Pays d’Oc garden

Garden of plants

Royal garden

Poudrerie Garden (Empalot – Ramier)

Reynerie Park

Monlong Park

Ozenne Park (Borderouge)

Félix Lavit Garden (Rose Garden)

Garden Villa Mérican (Rose Garden)

Observatory Park (Rose Garden)

Boisseraie Park (La Terrasse)

Sacarin Garden (La Terrasse)

Saint-Exupéry Garden (The Terrace)

Sacred Heart Park (Rangueil Pech David)

Rangueil Garden

“They will be reopened as soon as the weather conditions allow it and after a security check”, concludes the town hall.

Has this article been useful to you? Know that you can follow Actu Toulouse in space My News . In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.