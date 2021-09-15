Toulouse. Episodes of heavy rain, hail and severe thunderstorms still announced by Météo France

Through Margaux Thokagevistk
Published on
The capricious weather of recent days continues this Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The Haute-Garonne and Toulouse are placed in yellow vigilance until this evening for episodes of heavy rains and violent thunderstorms.
Hail expected
If at the start of the afternoon the weather will be mild, even sunny – with temperatures above normal for the season (+ 2 ° C) – a first deterioration is expected around 3 p.m. in the Pink City. The wind will pick up with gusts up to 75 km / h.
From 7 p.m., further degradation. In addition to the wind, rain and thunderstorm, hail could also be a part! Be careful on the roads, especially at rush hour. The disruption will continue throughout the night.
Two departments in orange vigilance
In Occitania, too, the weather will deteriorate throughout the afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Meteo France even placed the departments of Gard and Hérault in orange vigilance for the risk of thunderstorms, rains and floods.
“At-risk” gardens closed in Toulouse
It is in this context of violent wind that the town hall of Toulouse announced, Wednesday, September 15, the closure of “at risk” parks and gardens. Here is the list of places concerned:
- Compans Caffarelli Garden
- Grand Rond Garden
- Pays d’Oc garden
- Garden of plants
- Royal garden
- Poudrerie Garden (Empalot – Ramier)
- Reynerie Park
- Monlong Park
- Ozenne Park (Borderouge)
- Félix Lavit Garden (Rose Garden)
- Garden Villa Mérican (Rose Garden)
- Observatory Park (Rose Garden)
- Boisseraie Park (La Terrasse)
- Sacarin Garden (La Terrasse)
- Saint-Exupéry Garden (The Terrace)
- Sacred Heart Park (Rangueil Pech David)
- Rangueil Garden
“They will be reopened as soon as the weather conditions allow it and after a security check”, concludes the town hall.
Has this article been useful to you? Know that you can follow Actu Toulouse in space My News . In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.