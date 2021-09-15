Training: Bruges / PSG (Youth League), presentation, composition and broadcast

Before the professionals tonight in the Champions League, the young people of Bruges and PSG have an appointment this Wednesday in the Youth League (3 p.m.). A Bruges / PSG that brings back bad memories.

Bruges / PSG, two years later

Bruges / PSG is not a new poster in the Youth League, the competition including the pools drawn in the Champions League, but it is a much worse memory for young Parisians than for professionals. If the Mbappé & co had won their two matches in the last clash in 2019, the young Parisian shoots then led by Stéphane Roche had bowed twice, including a slap at Camp des Loges (0-4).

Water has flowed under the bridges, Zoumana Camara is now at the head of the Parisian team, but some of the Parisian players who had experienced these two disappointments are still there. This is particularly the case of goalkeeper Denis Franchi, still starting this Wednesday, and Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons. In the camp opposite, there is also a survivor, midfielder Xander Blomme who is now the team captain.





A PSG in 4-3-3, but ultimately without Michut

This first meeting of the season in the Youth League will see the PSG propose a team relying quite largely on the team which evolves in the national U19 championship, but not only. Rather than the usual Lavallée, it is Franchi who will be in goal and Xavi Simons is the holder in the middle of the field, he who rarely evolves with the U19s lately. Its role is also to be defined, between relay of a middle to three and n ° 10 of a 4-2-3-1. Announced holder, Edouard Michut will eventually replace while Sekou Yansané, with the pros last weekend, starts in peak.

The composition of the PSG team against Bruges (Youth League): Franchi – Bodiangn Fernandez Veliz, El Hannach, Muntu Wa Munga – Zaire-Emery, Kari – Simons – Noireau Dauriat, Yansané, Gassama

A meeting not broadcast

This first European outing of the season will not be easy to see, however, since only those present at Nest, the name of the stadium, will be able to see this Bruges / PSG U19 version. Neither beIN Sports, broadcaster of the competition in France, nor UEFA via its dedicated channel UEFA TV offer a broadcast of the match and it will therefore be necessary to be satisfied with a few highlights post-match.