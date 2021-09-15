Tribute to Johnny: Jalil Lespert, Laeticia Hallyday’s companion, would have been booed by fans of the taulier

Four years after the singer’s death, a tribute day was organized in his honor on Tuesday, September 14. But not all Johnny fans appreciated the presence of his widow’s new companion.

Johnny’s widow, Laeticia Hallyday came to attend at the inauguration of the Esplanade Johnny Hallyday in Paris, during the day tribute to the singer, this Tuesday, September 14.

And she was accompanied by her new companion, the actor and director, Jalil Lespert.

A presence that would not have pleased some fans

A presence that was not to the taste of some fans of Johnny Hallyday, as reported Here is.





Indeed, he would have been booed, in any case would not have had the expected reception. But the number of dissatisfied people has still not been specified …

