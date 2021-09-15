Trump still shouts at rigged ballot

After the referendum calling for the impeachment of the Democratic governor, rejected by nearly 70% of the voters, the republican sphere, led by the former president, refused the results, relaunching its absurd conspiratorial machine.

It is still a matter of election in the United States. But it looks like a sordid news item, and announces a new agonizing plunge in democracy. In California, Republican opponents of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had collected enough public signatures to secure a referendum on Tuesday proposing the impeachment of the local chief executive, whom they blame for a lot of things . Among which, the forest fires last year, the anti-Covid measures too restrictive in their eyes, the cost of living, the untimely presence of homeless people in the streets and the rise in insecurity.





So far, nothing surprising in a State which has made these popular initiatives the outlet for its gripes and political delirium. Referendums have served to promulgate or break laws, fire judges who are too lax or too harsh, or replace local road directors, but only once, in 2003, allowed the ousting of a governor, the unhappy Gray Davis, and to replace him at the time the idol of the people Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tuesday, the deal was different. While the first ballots were counted down in the evening, Newsom’s victory was already mechanical …