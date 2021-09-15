two Americans dead while climbing a cliff

Two Americans were killed climbing a cliff on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the Civil Guard said on Wednesday (September 15th).

Read alsoFatal fall of a climber in Isère

The bodies of the two climbers, aged 25 and 35, were found floating in the water on Monday near the cave of Cueva de es Cossi, in the east of the Mediterranean island, a spokeswoman for the Mediterranean said. Civil Guard. They had engaged in a form of ropeless climbing that relied solely on the presence of water at the foot of the climbed rocks to avoid the risk of injury from falls, known as “deep-water solo” Where “psicobloc“.





“It seems there was a landslide and they fell», Declared the spokesperson. Emergency services rushed to the scene after being alerted by swimmers who saw the severely bruised bodies of the two men floating in the water, she added. The Spanish maritime rescue service recovered their remains, which were then transported to the nearby port of Portocolom.

This area has long been popular for this form of rock climbing. This sport is generally practiced on the sea cliffs at high tide, and can also be practiced on climbs above dams and rivers.