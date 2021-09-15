More

    Unicef ​​calls for $ 73.3 million in aid for 260,000 children

    Haiti was struck by an earthquake measuring 7.2 degrees on the Richter scale that killed 2,200 people on August 14.

    Call for donations. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) launched a solidarity campaign on Tuesday, September 14 to raise $ 73.3 million to help children after the earthquake that hit Haiti on August 14 and killed 2,200 people. These funds will be intended for “emergency aid for the next six months in terms of health, education, provision of clean water, food and for child protection, including gender violence”Unicef’s office for Latin America and the Caribbean, based in Panama, said in a statement.


    One month after the earthquake, 650,000 people, including 260,000 children and adolescents, are in need of “emergency humanitarian aid”, underlined Jean Gough, the regional director of the UN organization. “Many (children) have been injured and have seen their communities, homes, schools and health facilities collapse.”, she added. The children who survived “are now under threat of diseases which can only be prevented if they have access to safe drinking water and basic health services”, was alarmed the regional director.


