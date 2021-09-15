United States: a first complaint against the vaccine obligation decreed by Joe Biden

“The Biden government is once again flouting our laws and jurisprudence to promote its radical ideas”State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. He also regretted that Joe Biden behaved like “a king”, by violating in particular individual freedoms, federalism and the separation of powers.

In his complaint, Mark Brnovich denounces that the vaccination obligation imposed on Americans is not applied to immigrants who entered the United States illegally. “This specific aspect of unconstitutional discrimination between citizens

Americans, legal residents and illegal aliens working in the United States, is ripe for trial and invalidity, “ indicates a document sent to a federal court. “There can be no serious or scientific discussion on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 if it does not start at our southern border”, added Mark Brnovich.