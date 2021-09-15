United States: a first complaint against the vaccine obligation decreed by Joe Biden

“The Biden government is once again flouting our laws and jurisprudence to promote its radical ideas”State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. He also regretted that Joe Biden behaved like “a king”, by violating in particular individual freedoms, federalism and the separation of powers.
In his complaint, Mark Brnovich denounces that the vaccination obligation imposed on Americans is not applied to immigrants who entered the United States illegally. “This specific aspect of unconstitutional discrimination between citizens
Americans, legal residents and illegal aliens working in the United States, is ripe for trial and invalidity, “ indicates a document sent to a federal court. “There can be no serious or scientific discussion on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 if it does not start at our southern border”, added Mark Brnovich.
After months of trying to convince Americans to get vaccinated, sometimes with rewards to back it up, Joe Biden last week took a more directive approach and announced that vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees. The announcement was not greeted with joy by Republicans who threatened to take legal action in the name of individual freedoms.