United States: Emily Claire Hari sentenced to 53 years in prison for the 2017 attack on a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota

Formerly known as Michael Hari before the recent announcement of her transidentity, Emily Claire Hari has been fined

September 13 to 53 years in prison for the 2017 attack on a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota (United States). The assault, committed on August 05, 2017 with a homemade bomb, targeted the imam’s office at a Muslim shrine in Bloomington. No casualties were reported that day, despite the presence of many faithful on the scene, but the fire caused heavy damage according to the Ministry of Justice.

Found guilty during her trial in December 2020, the 50-year-old was sentenced Monday to an exemplary sentence of 53 years in prison by a federal judge





. The lawyer took into consideration the multiple testimonies of Muslims present in the building in August 2017, reporting a strong trauma linked to the explosion. “Hari sought to terrorize an entire religious community, the sentence adopted clearly shows that such acts of hatred will not be tolerated,” said Lisa Monaco, Deputy Minister of Justice, in a statement

. At the head of an extremist group called the “White Rabbits”, the former sheriff had recruited two men to attack the Bloomington mosque.