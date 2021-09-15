United States: his wife and son murdered, he plans his own murder and survives

Alex Murdaugh’s world fell apart on June 7 when he discovered the bodies of his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son shot dead outside one of their properties in the town of Islandton, in South Carolina. New tragedy on September 4: this influential 53-year-old lawyer, from a family of local lawyers and prosecutors, was in turn attacked with a gun, on the side of an isolated road. Injured in the head, he was transferred to the hospital and survived. Except that he himself had set up the ambush, as the state police revealed on Tuesday evening.

Also accused of financial embezzlement by his law firm, Alex Murdaugh admitted on Monday that he himself organized this attack with a former client, Curtis Edward Smith, 61 years old. He explained to investigators that he gave him a gun and ordered him to aim for the head. He “admitted to planning to be executed by Curtis Edward Smith so that his son could receive life insurance valued at around $ 10 million,” according to court documents. The former client had also supplied him with opiates in the past, Murdaugh’s lawyer Dick Harpootlian told NBC.



Police suspected of complacency

Curtis Edward Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with, among other things, assisted suicide, assault and insurance fraud. “He admitted to having been present at the time of the shooting and then having thrown the weapon”, indicates the indictment. This twist does not solve the mystery of the double murder in June. The family legacy of Alec Murdaugh – whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as prosecutors for 87 years – has fueled suspicion of possible law enforcement complacency in the folder.

The press also recalls that the son killed in June had a boat accident in 2019, in which a 19-year-old woman was killed. Paul Murdaugh had been charged with “driving a boat while intoxicated resulting in death” but no trial was ever scheduled. South Carolina Police Chief Mark Keel called in a statement “the public to be patient” and pledged that his services would conduct “a professional, serious and impartial investigation.”