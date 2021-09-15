United States: In Texas, a 4-year-old girl died of Covid-19 – She was allegedly infected by her mother openly anti-vaccine – VIDEO

In Texas (United States), a 4-year-old girl recently died from Covid-19. She would have been infected by her mother openly anti-vaccine.

It took less than 24 hours after the onset of signs of the disease for little Kali Cook to die. A tragedy for the town of Bacliff, Texas, where she is from.

Kali is indeed the first child in Galveston County to die of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Her mother Karra Harwood confided in the Houston Chronicle: “Kali was perfectly fine and then she left”.

The girl could have been infected by her mother and her partner, according to local media. Both had tested positive for Covid-19 the day before the tragedy. Kali’s mother then explained that she had tried to limit contact with her three children in order to avoid exposing them to the virus. Kali’s brother and sister have since tested positive as well.





Karra Harwood herself admitted to the Houston Chronicle to be one of those openly opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine, until the death of her daughter, which was a game-changer.

The mother of the family thus confided: “I was one of those people who were antivax, I was against” adding “now, I wish I had never been.” The family shaken by the loss of Kali wrote about her: “His heart was too pure for this cruel world and God decided that he needed another wonderful angel by his side.”

The State of Texas concentrates a large part of the anti-vaccine fringe. Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the United States on December 14, only 49% of the state’s inhabitants have been fully vaccinated and 58% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. After the death of Kali, the health authorities recalled that one should not take lightly the contamination of a child.