USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Apple, pre-market price of Regeneron and Theravance, as well as values ​​in the casino sector)

PARIS, September 15 (Reuters) – Main stocks to watch Wednesday on Wall Street where futures contracts on the main indices suggest a very slight downward opening for the Dow Jones .DJI, almost stable for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and up 0.11% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* MICROSOFT MSFT.O announced on Tuesday evening a program to buy back its own shares for an amount of up to $ 60 billion (50.7 billion euros), as well as an 11% increase in the quarterly dividend paid to shareholders . The title gained 1.2% in pre-market trading.

* APPLE AAPL.O – The action of the American technology giant is up 0.3% on the pre-stock market. The title lost 0.96% on Tuesday after the presentation of new versions of its iPhone, iPad tablet and Apple Watch connected watch.

* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS REGN.O – The pharmaceutical group announced Tuesday evening that the US administration will order 1.4 million additional doses of its antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, REGEN-COV, for a total nearly three million. The action takes 1.5% before the market.





* LAS VEGAS SANDS LVS.N, WYNN RESORTS WYNN.O and MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N lose between 3% and 9% on the pre-stock market in the wake of the big casino groups in Macau, after the announcement of a project public consultation on the sector that could lead to a call for tenders for licenses in Macau next year.

* UBER UBER.N, DOORDASH DASH.N – American e-commerce giant AMAZON AMZN.O has partnered with Deliveroo ROO.L allowing users of its Prime loyalty service to benefit from free delivery of meals in the Kingdom United, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday https://on.ft.com/3AeiiTZ.

* WALT DISNEY DIS.N, MICROSOFT MSFT.O and WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE WBA.O. US President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of these three companies on Wednesday to promote the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the private sector, reports the Wall Street Journal.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O – Google, the main subsidiary of the group, fined Tuesday by a fine of 177 million dollars (150 million euros) by the South Korean authorities for abuse of dominant position, declared Wednesday that its presence in the country had enabled consumers to benefit from nearly 12 trillion won (8.6 billion euros).

* THERAVANCE TBPH.O – The pharmaceutical company fell 34.1% on the pre-market after the failure of its experimental treatment against neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH), a form of arterial hypotension.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Marc Angrand)