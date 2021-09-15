Victory for Christophe Laporte in Namur, at the Grand Prix de Wallonie

The very light scents of the world championships in Flanders are slowly starting to rise. As a prelude to the Worlds, which begin next Sunday, the week is dotted with events in Belgium, including the Grand Prix de Wallonie, this Wednesday. The race, which wound around the citadel of Namur after a start in the Ardennes, smiled on Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), who beat Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) on the line on the heights of the city.