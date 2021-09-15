Victory for Christophe Laporte in Namur, at the Grand Prix de Wallonie

The very light scents of the world championships in Flanders are slowly starting to rise. As a prelude to the Worlds, which begin next Sunday, the week is dotted with events in Belgium, including the Grand Prix de Wallonie, this Wednesday. The race, which wound around the citadel of Namur after a start in the Ardennes, smiled on Frenchman Christophe Laporte (Cofidis), who beat Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) on the line on the heights of the city.
The rider won his fourth success of the season. To which can be added his 2nd place on the Across Flanders circuit and his 11th place in the Tour of Flanders, in the spring.
A very indecisive final
In an indecisive end of the race, the attacks multiplied within a leading group of around thirty riders. Laporte, Barguil (Arkea-Samsic), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R-Citroën) or the Norwegian Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X) accompanied by Rémy Rochas (Cofidis) tried to loosen the grip of this cumbersome company in the Last 20 kilometers, without achieving it.
The fifteen riders still ready to fight for victory finally came together at the foot of the citadel of Namur and its two-kilometer climb. And the hard work done by Cofidis for its leader paid off in the final sprint. Laporte easily won a sprint whose profile suited him greatly, in which Dorian Godon took 4th place, behind Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal).