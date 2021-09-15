Video test of the new Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid: its strengths, its weaknesses

No one knows if the new Peugeot 308 will be a success… or not. But to take over from a second generation acclaimed by the French, Peugeot has given this new opus every chance. If it is based on the same technical platform as its predecessor, this new 308 stands out completely on the form and fills the “techno” side with a revisited i-cockpit and plug-in hybrid engines. So should we be tempted? Response with this first test of the top-of-the-range PHEV 225 hp version.

Our complete test of the new Peugeot 308: 1000 km and 3 days at the wheel of the PureTech 130 version

The new Peugeot 308 on the test

The strengths of the new Peugeot 308

1. A completely redesigned dress

There are two schools in automotive design. On the one hand, the cautious who do not want to throw everything in the trash when it comes to replacing a successful model and the others. Peugeot is undoubtedly one of them and proves it again with its new 308. So much so that onlookers do not identify at first glance that it is a Peugeot, the new logo participating in this disorder. More aggressive than its predecessor, it offers a much more generous size (+ 10.5 cm in length or 4.37 m long) halfway between the Volkswagen Golf (4.28 m) and the Mercedes Class A (4 , 42 m). A growth crisis and a presence reinforced by the windshield receding by 10 cm in order to highlight a long bonnet. Design is subjective, but this new 308 is eye-catching.

2. A revisited and more practical i-cockpit

Interior and dashboard of the new Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid © Peugeot

A small steering wheel at the bottom, counters above and a purified desired ergonomics, such is the hallmark of Peugeot interiors since soon 2008. With the old 308, Peugeot had gone too far, by removing all the buttons, forcing them. occupants to go only through the screen. This defect, the parents of the new 308 took into account in order to improve the concept. In addition to a central 10-inch touchscreen operating as a smartphone screen (possibility of zooming, scrolling … with the fingertips), the driver can now count on the “i-toogles” placed just below. Tactile, these shortcuts are above all customizable, which is a first. So you can decide to display your favorite phone number or even your passenger’s preferred temperature: smart! Very techno, this universe does not forget the “old-fashioned” buttons to access vital functions such as air conditioning, defrosting or even driving aids.

In short, the driving position of this new Peugeot is undoubtedly one of its master cards, especially as finish and materials are in tune and have nothing to envy to the famous “Deutsch Qualität”. Finally, on the technology side, it should also be noted that the 308 is up to date with an induction charger, the possibility of replicating a wireless smartphone (Android Auto or Apple CarPlay) and that it adopts high-end (from the GT finish) a nice digital 3D effect counter.

3. A slightly more welcoming interior

Small outside, the old 308 was inside too. Without offering the life of a castle, its replacement is progressing, in particular thanks to an extended wheelbase of 5.5 cm. Easier to access thanks to the doors opening wider, the rear seat accommodates two adults with more consideration. The one in the center having to compose, as usual on most cars, with a narrower place and a stiff backrest.

If the trunk side there is no progress with an almost identical volume (420 l before, 412 l for the new according to Peugeot), two important things must however be taken into account. The hold of the 308 has simple shapes, which makes it easier to fill, especially since the loading sill is not high up.. On the other hand, customers who choose a plug-in hybrid like our test model will have to deal with a less generous volume (361 l) because of the battery that takes place under the floor.

4. A pleasant ride and more comfort

The other pleasant surprise behind the wheel of this lioness is that she is quite agile. Certainly not as much as the old model, but the whole is rather convincing, especially as this is accompanied by a comfort in clear progress. Swallowing more efficiently from the defects of the road, the damping is more neat, more felt than the old 308. In short, the French once again offers a nice compromise.





5. Plug-in and efficient hybrid

While Peugeot obviously declines its new 308 in gasoline and diesel, it has not forgotten the plug-in hybrid. At the top of the range, there is therefore a 225 hp variant which uses the same traction chain as the other “plug-ins” of the Lion., namely a 1.6 turbo of 180 hp associated with a 110 hp electric motor housed in the EAT8 box and powered by a 12.44 kWh battery (7:05 of recharging from a domestic socket according to the manufacturer).

If we are longing to check the more than 50 km promised by Peugeot in all electric, we were at least able, during our test, to appreciate the punch of this mechanism. Thanks to a high cumulative power and a consequent torque (360 Nm), the performances are well at the rendezvous. Like all PHEVs, this 308 should be reasonable on the fuel side … Note in passing that to amplify the regenerative braking (which allows to put a little juice in the battery), the 308 offers a mode B (for Brake) which can be activated via a button next to the gearbox control. In addition to this top of the range 225 hp, the 308 will also be offered in a 180 hp version., motorization a little more reasonable, especially on the price side.

The new Peugeot 308 plug-in hybrid © Peugeot

The weaknesses of the new Peugeot 308

1. A problematic meter reading

With its i-cockpit, the lion wants to impress. The commercial success of many Peugeot, led by 3008, proves that the bet has already been won. But at the risk of repeating itself, this interior is not for everyone. Indeed, if the 308 has a beautiful 3D effect screen as a counter, it is not always easy to read. For those who like to drive with the buttocks low and the steering wheel placed high, the rim of the latter obstructs the view of the information displayed. Sometimes annoying, this defect can even be prohibitive for some potential customers.

2. A heavy plug-in hybrid that lacks smoothness

Getting behind the wheel of a plug-in hybrid car is to discover a new universe. Beyond the fact that you have to get used to juggling between driving programs depending on your use (electric in town, hybrid on road and motorway and sport if your heart tells you) and that this 308 can also recharge its battery while driving (be careful with consumption), this technology suffers from two flaws. The first is that it causes significant weight gain. With over 1.6 tonnes unladen, the 308 is a heavy car that does well as long as the layout does not become too twisty.. Clearly, it is much less agile than with a traditional engine.

The other complaint about this engine, is that it sometimes lacks smoothness, with electric-thermal driving transitions and vice versa causing slight strokes disturbing the peace of mind on board. Finally, like most electrified cars, the 308 suffers from a brake pedal with a confusing response. Spongy, seeming to respond with a delay, it makes dosing in town difficult, a fault to be blamed on the difficult transition between regenerative slowing allowing to recover a little energy for the battery and the entry into action of the conventional braking system.

3. High tariffs

Success sometimes goes to your head. Proof of this is with the prices of this new 308. If the three-color compact is available from € 24,800 with the 110 hp PureTech petrol engine, more or less in spheres where its competitors such as the Renault Mégane operate, prices are soaring for this PHEV 225 hp version.. Only available in the top-of-the-range GT and GT Pack finishes, it cannot be traded below € 43,300. A high price which should not however be forgotten to subtract the CO2 bonus of € 1,000 currently allocated to PHEVs of less than € 50,000 and able to travel more than 50 km in electric until the end of the year. .