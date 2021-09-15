Wall Street closes up amid renewed optimism



WALL STREET FENCE UP

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Wednesday, as rising oil prices favor energy sector stocks as a series of positive indicators suggested inflation has peaked and that the recovery of the US economy remains strong.

All industries benefited from the upturn, as the Dow Jones index started trading at a nearly two-month low, and the S & P-500 to a more than three-week low.





The Dow Jones gained 0.68%, or 236.82 points, to 34,814.39 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 37.65 points, or 0.85%, to 4,480.7 points.

The Nasdaq Composite rose by 123.77 points (0.82%) to 15,161.53 points.

“Today is the first time in a long time that growth and stocks have been doing quite well at the same time. It has been either or for much of the past few weeks and today, it’s both, ”commented Chuck Carlson, managing director of Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

Several economic indicators have led investors to believe that inflation could start to slow, including falling import prices, for the first time since October 2020.

In terms of values, Apple (+ 0.6%) recovered after several difficult sessions due in particular to the mixed reception of the new iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch presented by the group.

(Stephen Culp, French version Tangi Salaün)