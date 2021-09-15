More

    “We didn’t have a good evening”

    Sports


    Pochettino

    PSG conceded a draw against Bruges (1-1) tonight for his entry into the Champions League 2021-2022. Mauricio Pochettino admits his team did not have a great game but takes time.


    “The offensive trio? We need time to work for them to get along, for the three of them to be successful. It was clear and I have explained it over the past few days. We must form a team. The changes at half-time? We needed more consistency, more solidity. We made too many mistakes assures the Parisian coach for Canal Plus. We wanted to be a little more fluid in the game with Julian. For Danilo, we wanted him to help the central defenders a little more and to build from behind. I’m happy with the team’s effort, but we didn’t have a good evening. You have to stay quiet and work. We have to have time and we will try to do better and play better.

    On RMC Sport, the Parisian coach gave news of Kylian Mbappé, who left the field with ankle pain. ” Mbappé twisted his ankle, he already had problems with both ankles. We will see tomorrow if we can have more precise news.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleemployees in shock
    Next articlepolemic on the price of seats in her room, she explains

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC