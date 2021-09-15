PSG conceded a draw against Bruges (1-1) tonight for his entry into the Champions League 2021-2022. Mauricio Pochettino admits his team did not have a great game but takes time.





“The offensive trio? We need time to work for them to get along, for the three of them to be successful. It was clear and I have explained it over the past few days. We must form a team. The changes at half-time? We needed more consistency, more solidity. We made too many mistakes assures the Parisian coach for Canal Plus. We wanted to be a little more fluid in the game with Julian. For Danilo, we wanted him to help the central defenders a little more and to build from behind. I’m happy with the team’s effort, but we didn’t have a good evening. You have to stay quiet and work. We have to have time and we will try to do better and play better. ”

On RMC Sport, the Parisian coach gave news of Kylian Mbappé, who left the field with ankle pain. ” Mbappé twisted his ankle, he already had problems with both ankles. We will see tomorrow if we can have more precise news.”