what are the compatible iPhones?

Announced in June during WWDC, iOS 15 will be available on September 20. Unlike last year, when Apple released the new version of its operating system the day after its conference, this time there will be a more normal delay between the keynote and the release of the new iOS. It must be said that, last year, this launch in 24 hours had annoyed many developers (their applications had not had time to be approved by Apple). By next Monday, they should have time to finalize their applications to allow them to exploit the new features of Apple’s OS 2021.

iOS and iPadOS on the same day

Available on all iPhones from the 6s (a smartphone released in 2015!), IOS 15 brings some interesting new features such as the “Concentration” mode to reduce the number of notifications that we receive, a redesign of the notification center with a new more sober interface, some redesigned applications (Maps, Weather, Safari, etc.) or “Live Text” to copy and paste text from a photo or any screenshot. Some features of iOS 15, such as SharePlay to watch a movie together during a FaceTime call or Private Relay to hide your IP address will be available later.





In addition to iOS 15, Apple will launch on September 20 iPadOS 15, an update to its tablet which, in addition to sharing a large number of new features with iOS 15, offers a redesign of multitasking and new practical functions such as Quick Note so as not to forget what briefly passes through his mind. watchOS 7 for Apple Watch and tvOS 15 for Apple TV will also arrive on the same day.

The list of eligible products

iOS 15:

• iPhone 6s, SE, 7, 8, X, XR, XS, 11, SE 2, 12, 13

• iPod touch 7

iPadOS 15:

• iPad mini 4, 5

• iPad Air 2, 3, 4

• iPad 5, 6, 7, 8

• All iPad Pro

Usually, Apple rolls out its new updates at 7 p.m. In the meantime, if you are part of Apple’s beta program, the Release Candidate can already be installed.