what are the differences ?

Android Auto and Android Automotive have names that are close enough to be confused, but they are actually two entirely separate systems.

The success of the systems Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is growing strongly: they allow access to applications installed on a smartphone directly on theyour car’s touchscreen, without handling your smartphone while driving. Only the compatible applications, optimized for use while driving, are accessible for safe use.

In practice, both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are particularly popular because they allow the use of GPS navigation applications such as Waze or Google Maps in the car, which operate much more fluidly and perform better than the default on-board system in your car, and this cheaper. It is also possible to access other types of applications installed on your smartphone, such as the telephone of course, but also music for example.

Android Auto, which will soon be integrated into Google Assistant, therefore requires that the smartphone is present in the car, and that it is connected to its infotainment system via a USB cable, or else a wireless connection if the car is compatible: according to Google, already more than 100 million vehicles are equipped with wireless Android Auto.

What is Android Automotive?

Android Automotive is a embedded operating system directly in your car, and which can therefore operate independently, without the presence of a connected smartphone. The Android Automotive system is installed during production of the car at the factory, and is directly controllable from the car’s touchscreen.





Models equipped with Android Automotive are therefore designed in collaboration between car manufacturers and Google, in order to offer an on-board Android experience directly on board a vehicle. For example, Android Automotive can be found on the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, or on the latest models from Volvo and Polestar.

In practice, this allows access to many native features on your car’s touchscreen, such as air conditioning or on-board equipment settings, which Android Auto does not allow. Here too, you will be able to use applications like Waze or Google Maps, but their direct integration into your car will allow them to be enriched with additional information, such as monitoring the charge level of your battery, in order to guide you to the nearest charging station.

