what is being played around the Janssen vaccine – Release

    The Covid-19 pandemic in Francecase

    The ANSM launched “additional investigations” on the formula of Johnson & Johnson, which could lead to serious forms and deaths. For three weeks now, health authorities have recommended that it be supplemented by a second RNA injection.

    Janssen, the last vaccine to arrive on French territory, used sparingly since the end of April because limited to over 55s, never really adopted by the population despite its single dose, and even stopped in its deliveries throughout the summer, is now making the object “Additional investigations” from the National Medicines Safety Agency (ANSM). The institution has identified “A significant number of cases of vaccine failure” concerning him. The news fell on Monday, during the publication of the fourth vaccine-specific pharmacovigilance report from the American group Johnson & Johnson, and conducted by the regional centers of Grenoble and Lyon. “A large number of cases of failure have been reported, including serious forms (death, resuscitation) as well as an overrepresentation of patients vaccinated by Janssen in intensive care in two university hospitals”, is it written in the document. As of September 12, 1,027,272 people have been vaccinated with Janssen in France, according to Public Health France. Since August 24, they have been encouraged to make an appointment for a second …


