what is FC Bruges, the first opponent of PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their 2021-2022 Champions League season in Belgium this Wednesday evening, on the ground of FC Bruges (9 p.m., RMC Sport 1). An opponent obviously within his reach but who is gradually becoming a sure bet on the continental scene.

We promise, we won’t talk to you about a trap match. Given its summer transfer window, its current workforce, and the eleven that Mauricio Pochettino should align this Wednesday evening, with a possible trio Neymar-Messi-Mbappé in attack, PSG will obviously be the big favorite for its first group match of the Champions League on the ground of FC Bruges (9 p.m., RMC Sport 1), or Club Brugge, or “Club” for short. But he will still have to be serious if he wants to dominate a solid formation.

>>> Subscribe to RMC Sport to watch French clubs in the Champions League

A growing club

Belgian football in the late 2000s and early 2010s, for the general public, it was above all Anderlecht. But the Brussels club fell from its throne, and today it is FC Bruges, after a few hours of continental glory in the 1970s, which dominates the debates in the flat country.

Over the past six seasons, the “Blauw and Zwart” (blue and black) have won the local championship four times (2016, 2018, 2020, 2021) and have gradually widened the gap with their competitors. On a sporting level, by specializing in the development of young players that they have sometimes sold very expensive, structural, with a new training center and a future 40,000-seat stadium project, but also economic, with a past budget to around 100 million euros, in particular thanks to the Champions League they are playing for the fifth time since 2016-2017.

Some experience in C1, but a bad memory against PSG

The “Club” has thus become a familiar face of the C1. If he remains on three third places in a row without seeing the eighth, it was not generally ridiculous. And can even boast of nice results, in particular a card on the ground of Monaco (4-0, November 2018) or draws against Atlético (0-0, December 2018) and Real Madrid (2-2, October 2019). In fact, his worst memory remains a 5-0 defeat in October 2019, at home, against … PSG. Before a 1-0 setback at the Parc des Princes in the second leg.

“PSG has changed in recent years, it is no longer the same team, explains to RMC Sport Philippe Clement, Bruges coach. We had difficulties in the first match, but we were good in Paris on the return. And at home. also, some players have since left, like (Krépin) Diatta in Monaco, or (Odilon) Kossounou this summer. “





The French Nsoki and Maouassa, the Mignolet experiment, the promising Lang and De Ketelaere

The Ivorian central defender (20), bought from Hammarby for around 4 million euros in 2019, was sold 30 million to Bayer Leverkusen in July. This allowed the Bruges leaders to be very active on the transfer market, by recruiting the Ghanaian attacking midfielder of Leicester Kamal Sowah (21 years old, 9 million), the promising Dutch winger of Ajax Noa Lang (22 years old, 6 million, already loaned last season), or while shopping in Ligue 1 with the signatures of ex-Niçois (and Parisian) Stanley Nsoki (22, 6.5 million) and ex-Rennais Faitout Maouassa (23 years old, 4 million).

Players who have joined the experienced Dutch striker Bas Dost (32), the former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (33), or the “crack” Charles De Ketelaere (20), presented as one of the greatest hopes of Belgium in recent years.

“It is important for us to work well with the young people, they are the core of the team, says Clement. These young people have a lot of room for improvement, they make mistakes from time to time, but our project is to improve, mentor them with more experienced players. “

A team that scores, but also concedes a lot of goals

It seems to work, since after seven days of Jupiler Pro League, Brugge is already leader with 14 points. “It’s a team that plays good football, which has dominated the Belgian league for a few years, observes Mauricio Pochettino. They are very athletic but also play attractive football and can change systems, in 5-3-2 or 4 -3-3. They know how to vary their game. We must respect them. “

The PSG coach will have noticed that Brugge today has the best attack in the Belgian league (15 goals) but that he has also conceded a lot of goals (11) since the start of the season. “It will be difficult to keep my clean sheet, but I’ve said it before, you can’t keep your clean sheet on your own as a goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet explained at a press conference on Tuesday. We thought about a plan, we worked this week to find a way to defend all together, and not just to defend, but also to hurt them. “

The doorman also hopes to be able to rely on “the 12th man”, the 25,000 and some Bruges supporters of the Jan-Breydel stadium, very attached to the club’s motto: “No sweat, no glory”, “No sweat, no glory”. “There is a little English atmosphere here with the supporters, a lot of commitment, a lot of noise, the supporters are always motivated for European matches, warns Philippe Clement. This is one of the reasons why I like being here is my style, putting a lot of commitment into every game. That’s what the fans love. If you make mistakes it’s okay, but if you don’t give it your all, it’s okay. is something else … “