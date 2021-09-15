What is the Russian military group Wagner, whose presence in Africa worries France?

This Russian private militia with a deleterious reputation is said to be in contact to send mercenaries to Mali, to the chagrin of France, which is struggling to maintain an anti-jihadist presence in the region.

A private Russian militia of 2,500 to 5,000 mercenaries, which has distinguished itself in the most murderous and sordid conflict zones on the planet in recent years. The Wagner group, a military company with a sulphurous reputation, accused of a war crime, would discuss with the military junta in power in Mali the sending of a thousand Russian paramilitaries, to train the country’s armed forces (FAMa) and ensure the protection of leaders.

Contacts that worry France in high places and an upcoming deployment of forces that could call into question its commitment in Mali, where its soldiers have been fighting jihadist groups for eight years. This is all the more so as Wagner would negotiate to arrive in force, in return for finance and with mining counterparts. The Malian Ministry of Defense has admitted to negotiating with the sulphurous Russian company. “Mali now intends to diversify its relations to ensure the security of the country. We have not signed anything with Wagner, but we are discussing with everyone, ”he reacted.

Immediately, Berlin indicated that an agreement between Mali and Wagner would “call into question” the mandate of the German army in Mali.

Mercenary

The Wagner group, with which Moscow denies any link, provides maintenance services for military equipment and training, but is also accused of mercenarism, in a country where it is prohibited. He is suspected of belonging to a businessman close to the Kremlin, Evguéni Prigojine. A billionaire from Saint Petersburg with a gangster past, who made his fortune in luxury restaurants and then supply contracts with the Russian government. It has since diversified into mining, gas and oil in Africa and the Middle East. And also trades influence on its Internet with its Research Agency, huge troll factories regularly accused of digital destabilization campaigns in the West, especially during the election of Donald Trump. Much more recently according to Le Monde, the Foundation for Combating Injustice, launched in France by the oligarch, would have offered media support and funding to associations fighting against police violence.





But it is with his militia, which would serve as a secret army where Moscow does not wish to send regular troops, that Yevgeny Prigojine is the most threatening. First appearing on the Ukrainian border with the Donbass separatists in 2014, the military group Wagner, named in homage to Adolf Hitler’s favorite composer, was later seen alongside Bashar al-Assad in Syria. or Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

And more and more often in Africa, where Russia has for years engaged in a charm operation: in Libya, we say its men allied to Marshal Haftar. Western media have reported a presence in Sudan and are said to have crossed into Mozambique. And at the start of 2018, the arrival of arms and dozens of Russian “military advisers” in the Central African Republic allowed Russia to make its return to the African theater, embellished with a violent campaign of anti-French disinformation. At the end of 2019, a small team of Wagner had been seen in Bamako. Paramilitaries accused of multiple abuses (rape, murder of civilians, torture) in the areas where they operate. Several journalists who were investigating the group were murdered.

A recruiter from Wagner, interviewed by France 24 in 2018 had confessed, in a hint, to work for the Russian state. “The main objective of any private military enterprise is to defend the interests of its government if it cannot use its regular army. Our objectives are financial income and the possibility of taking control of a large oil resources market for our country ”.

The arrival of Russian paramilitaries would therefore constitute a yellow line for France, already scalded by a second coup d’état in a year in Mali, last May. If the Wagner scenario materializes, a rapid departure of French troops from Mali to neighboring Niger would be studied.

Especially since in the event of Russian intervention in Mali, we are alarmed in France, “the United States would stop everything” on the spot, depriving France of crucial resources, while Paris has been struggling for two years. years convincing his European allies to join the Takuba group of special forces, 500 men dedicated to accompanying Malian soldiers.