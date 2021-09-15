what timetable for the application of the obligation vaccinated

As every week, local and health authorities take stock of the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic in Guadeloupe. The prefect Alexandre Rochatte must communicate on two timetables: that of the application of the vaccination obligation and that of economic deconfinement.

Nadine Fadel

updated September 15, 2021 at 5:08 p.m.



This Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from the small “hall of the palace”, at the prefecture of Basse-Terre, the prefect of the Guadeloupe region, Alexandre Rochatte and the general director of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Valérie Denux, take stock of the health situation, as well as the measures underway to curb the Covid-19 epidemic.

The local representative of the State must also present a “precise schedule“of the application of the law on the vaccination obligation of health professionals, in Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, where it is a question of progressive implementation, because of the still significant hospital tension in these two territories.

Conversely, the island of Saint-Barthélemy is already subject to this law, in tune with France.





According to our indiscretions, the economic deconfinement will be done gradually, depending on health developments. The opening of the first non-essential shops could be authorized in the middle of next week. Then come the restaurants, sports halls, casinos and other places of leisure, on a voluntary basis, for the implementation of the health pass. Finally, by the beginning of October, the other brands could once again receive their customers, including bars and nightclubs, with the compulsory health pass.