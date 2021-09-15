Where does the fear of vaccination come from?

Tahiti, September 14, 2021 – Populations losing confidence in the institutions of the country and the State, not very receptive to rumors and social networks, but conversely particularly attentive to the family, the attending physician and the church … A particularly enlightening study by the health department focused on “determinants of vaccine hesitation” in popular urban or isolated Polynesian neighborhoods.

It is a particularly enlightening sociological study that the health department recently carried out on “Determinants of vaccine hesitation” against Covid-19 in French Polynesia. Conducted last July, before the second epidemic wave linked to the Delta variant, the survey conducted by Dr Philippe Biarez of the health department and the sociologist and anthropologist Tamatoa Bambridge deliberately targeted a “segment” of the Polynesian population “Rarely heard” in field studies. The goal? Finding levers of intervention to increase vaccination coverage with fenua, especially among populations still reluctant to vaccination. For Tahiti Info, Dr Philippe Biarez has agreed to disclose in detail the findings and conclusions of this investigation.

• Three neighborhoods in Pirae, Faa’a and Papetoai

As much as its results, it is the profile of the people questioned which makes all the interest of this health survey. A deliberately highly targeted sample on Tahiti and Moorea, restricted to 329 people from three neighborhoods “Popular” in Faa’a, Pirae and Papetoai. This to get in touch with a “Urban or isolated Polynesian population rarely heard”, explains Dr Biarez. Conducted with the health guides, the support of the health department and the Covid platform, but also with a group of students in sociology and anthropology, the survey was based on a postulate established during previous studies carried out by local health authorities.

“What we saw in a survey last December is that a large part of this population and the island population were very supportive of vaccination in general. And the assumption was that this behavior had changed a lot in eight months. So we wanted to check why these people had changed their minds in such a short time and were much less favorable to the vaccine ”, explains Dr Biarez. “There was a hypothesis there, which was verified. It is because they are not opponents of vaccination at all. ”

• Unresponsive to rumors and social networks

The study’s first clear finding is that the majority of people questioned in these working-class neighborhoods are not influenced by rumors and social networks. “This is a point that interested us a lot. As many are people who, in part, are on Facebook and social networks. But that’s not what influences them that much. ” For Dr Biarez, it is not in any case in these working-class neighborhoods that we find the presence of so-called influencers. “Anti-vax”, but more in other more affluent segments of the Polynesian population. On the contrary, the people questioned give little credit to these speeches. The only notable exceptions are municipal social networks. “A positive value”. Communal communication “Via the Facebook pages of the municipalities” is well followed.

• Loss of confidence in institutions

Another unequivocal finding: a general lack of confidence in institutions. “We suspected it, but it’s very clear. Whether it is national or local political representatives, there is a very significant deficit of confidence. There is no trust in these institutions to manage the health crisis. This is a very strong point. ” Even in the church, if the local parishes represent some of the greatest vectors of confidence of the populations questioned (see below), the messages of the presidents of religious institutions find, on the other hand, little favorable echoes.

Conclusion with regard to intermediate communication: highlighting popular opinion leaders. “It’s a bit obvious, but it hasn’t been done enough. Encourage vaccination by artists, Polynesian singers, athletes, Miss Tahiti… It will surely be much more relevant than by the authorities ”, notes Dr Biarez.

• Trust in the extended family

“What emerges clearly, what people listen to the most, the institution they trust the most, is the family”. And as Dr Biarez explains, it is about “The family in the broad sense, opu fetii in Tahitian”. It is the place to listen, to speak, to communicate and above all to trust the vaccine. “So if someone in the extended family gives a push for vaccination, it’s going to work really well. If, on the contrary, someone gives a negative impetus to the vaccination, the whole group will not be vaccinated. ” An approach “Finally quite traditional of the Polynesian world on this side”, ask the doctor.

An observation from which very simple proposals emerged for “Communicate and influence at the family level”. A resolutely positive communication and a field approach so that the professionals of the health department orient themselves towards a “Local community mobilization”. “The method in these areas is probably not the vaccinodrome, but much more mobile vaccination sites closer to the population and which come into contact with people for reassurance and explanation to give them desire.”

• Confidence in treating physicians

“What is important is that people continue to have a lot of confidence in healthcare professionals and especially doctors”, continues Dr Biarez. A very positive point, since passing information through health professionals and doctors works perfectly. “The practical proposals were to work again with the country’s doctors so that they could rework the vaccination with their patients even more than before. It is in progress, but it clearly needed to be restarted. ”

On the other hand, notes Dr Biarez, there has clearly been “A problem that we suspected and that we have highlighted” on the message sent by the doctors and especially the message received by certain patients. “A number of doctors had recommended to their chronic patients, who have long illness records, not to be vaccinated”. At least not immediately when the first vaccines appear, before knowing the exact contraindications. “It generated misunderstanding, since the general message is to get vaccinated. And this problem caused a lot of concern, because there was a discrepancy in the vaccination message. ” Dr Biarez recalls that there is almost no contraindication against the vaccine in terms of chronic disease. “Of course, even if doctors have evolved in their knowledge and have been able to change their minds in their advice to patients, people have retained: my doctor told me that now was not the time to vaccinating is not a good idea… ”

• Confidence in the local church

Third particular vector of trust, that of the church “local”. As has been said, while there is a lack of confidence in religious institutional leaders, the opinion of local religious leaders matters a lot. “We are really confident around ourselves”, notes Dr Biarez. Conclusion, in local communication, health authorities must prioritize announcements in parishes, in Sunday services. “It’s much more effective than ads on TV or on social media.”

• No counterpart against the vaccine

Another element studied by this survey concerns the possibility of offering vaccinated people a financial compensation or an advantage offered through vaccination. “This is an approach that has, for example, been studied in the United States”, explains the doctor. “Now, it was very unfavorable. There is a categorical refusal. It is experienced as an attempt to buy people. As if they were taken for merchandise… ” So no question for the health authorities to go through this way to encourage vaccination. “It’s clear that you don’t have to try this. There is significant opposition. ”

• Anxiety-inducing communication does not work

Finally, the last finding which was not foreseen by this survey, but which was reported by the work of the health guides, the populations questioned are “Very anxious” with respect to the health situation. “They experience all the messages of concern in the media in a very anxiety-provoking way. And this generalized anxiety, not knowing what to do because we are afraid of both the Covid and the vaccine at the same time, paralyzes any positive action towards vaccination ”, explains Dr Biarez. The messages on the fear of death therefore do not encourage vaccination in these populations and the conclusion is clear: “There is currently a very anxiety-provoking part of communication that is not at all effective.”

