which products have increased in prices the most?

Inflation, does it really matter?

Inflation is not necessarily a worrying phenomenon if it is kept under control. Moderate inflation, for example, tends to stimulate consumption rather than investment. Indeed, if we know that tomorrow, our 100 euros will be worth 95, we prefer to consume directly.

The euro zone is thus trying to keep inflation close to, but below 2%.

Conversely, in the event of deflation – a general fall in consumer prices – the economy tends to slow down since consumers postpone their purchases, betting on the imminent fall in the price of products.

On the other hand, to limit the impact of inflation and price increases on households, wages should be increased at the same rate as inflation.





This is what will happen from October 1 in France for the minimum wage. The minimum wage will rise by around 35 euros gross per month. The last automatic increase in the minimum wage during the year due to inflation was 2.1% on December 1, 2011. Currently at 1,554.58 euros gross per month, the minimum wage will be raised to around 1,589 euros, the hourly minimum wage gross to drop from 10.25 to 10.48 euros.

The consumer price index having increased by 2.2% compared to November 2020, the reference month for the last revaluation of the minimum wage, this increase is mechanical because the Labor Code (article L3231-5) provides that an increase of at least 2% must lead to a revaluation.