Why are fuel prices soaring? CNEWS

Fuel prices continue to rise and arouse fear among motorists. The price per liter of unleaded will soon be 2 euros. A constant increase due to the economic recovery which leads to an increase in the price of oil.

Currently, the price of unleaded is more expensive than at the start of the yellow vests crisis. A situation that could trigger new challenges.

If we compare the current prices with those observed at the time of the launch of the yellow vests crisis, in mid-November 2018, diesel fuel is now slightly cheaper (1.47 euros at the time), while the super unleaded 95 is much more expensive (1.46 euros at the time).

The price of Brent (the benchmark crude oil from the North Sea) has skyrocketed in recent months. Since the beginning of the year, it has doubled to exceed 74 dollars (about 62 euros), an increase of more than 30%.

In April 2020, in full confinement, the price of a barrel was at 20 dollars (about 17 euros) because demand had collapsed. The economic recovery has therefore logically led to an increase and prices continue to rise.

OPEC IS NOT HELPING TO STOP THIS PRICE RISE

The Organization of Petroleum Producers, OPEC, and its allies – which make up the OPEC + alliance – have not helped slow this outbreak. After failing to agree on new production quotas in early July, the 23 countries reached a compromise on July 18.





The organization refuses to open the floodgates – which would have had the effect of lowering prices – and its member countries have agreed to an increase in their production of 400,000 barrels per day between August 2021 and September 2022. .

This remains insufficient for the United States, for which this decision “will not erase the cuts that (OPEC +) imposed during the pandemic”.

To cushion this increase in the price of gasoline, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, has put forward alternative solutions to the car such as cycling or public transport.

Solutions that may not be suitable for the French, who are also facing increases in the price of gas and electricity.