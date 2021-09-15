Why is the compulsory vaccination of caregivers a headache in the Overseas Territories?

the essential

Last August, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced the postponement of the vaccination obligation for caregivers in the overseas territories. Since then, several health players have announced on the spot that they will maintain this mandatory. In the West Indies, the situation is confusing.

In Overseas, will the nursing staff have to show their white paw this September 15? In the West Indies, hard hit by this fourth wave of Covid-19, the compulsory vaccination of caregivers is turning into a puzzle. The subject is all the more sensitive on site as only 25 to 30% of caregivers are vaccinated.

Read also :

Compulsory vaccination of caregivers: professions, sanctions … 4 questions on the measure which comes into force on September 15

In the context of an epidemic outbreak, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran announced the postponement of this vaccination obligation in the overseas territories, at the end of last August. The minister did not announce a new deadline, believing that this vaccination obligation would not take effect until the end of the fourth wave of contamination.





A first injection already compulsory?

This was without counting the sling launched by the management of the Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Pointe-à-Pitre, in Guadeloupe. In a press release signed by the hospital’s medical commission, it is requested that the staff of the establishment have undergone at least a first injection by Wednesday, September 15. Caregivers have until October 15 to complete their vaccination schedule. As of this date, “the non-presentation of proof of vaccination noted by the employer results in the suspension without remuneration of the person concerned who will no longer be able to exercise his activity”, informs the management of the hospital.

Read also :

Compulsory vaccination of caregivers: “We do not want to be vaccinated, we change jobs”

At the same time, the director of the Regional Health Agency of Guadeloupe, Valérie Denux, is putting her two cents in. The West Indies are not the subject of a “derogation”, insists the management of the ARS, which reaffirms its desire to impose vaccination on caregivers: “What the Minister of Health has reconfirmed to us is that the obligation applies to the Antilles. At the CHU de Guadeloupe, the decision is particularly badly received: several union delegations have called for a strike.

Read also :

Compulsory vaccination: police officers, teachers … these professions which are not concerned

For his part, the member of Guadeloupe, Olivier Serva, wrote to the Minister of Health to “ask for clarification” on the entry into force of this vaccination obligation for caregivers.

Questioned, the Ministry of Health wishes to let go of the ballast: “We leave […] flexibility in the implementation of controls (on the vaccination of caregivers, editor’s note) in the places requiring it, due to the epidemic wave. “