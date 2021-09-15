why should we expect a sharp increase in 2022

This re-entry was marked by the rise in fuel prices. Prices at the pump are driven by the surge in oil prices, themselves pulled up by the economic recovery made possible by vaccination.

If the Covid 19 epidemic does not resume with a vengeance under the influence of a new variant of the virus, we should not expect a drop in prices in the stations. And, unfortunately, the budget of motorists will be penalized by another element: a sharp rise in toll prices.

This is not yet known. As usual, the concessionaire companies will present to the National Road Network Users Committee in a few weeks the upgrades that they will apply from February 1, 2022.

To determine them, these companies follow a precise calculation, linked to their various contracts with the State. The most important part of the formula is inflation. Companies can pass on up to 70% of the annual inflation rate (excluding tobacco). However, if this was zero during the last change, it is very high in 2021.





According to the latest figures from INSEE, inflation has accelerated in recent months. The consumer price index rose 0.6% in August. And over one year, inflation is + 1.9%. It is driven by the rise in the prices of manufactured products, food and energy. This high inflation should therefore weigh on toll prices in 2022.

And it will be in addition to another hike already planned. For the fourth year in a row, an increase will be applied to offset the 2015 price freeze. At the time, the government pulled out a price freeze, which the companies had offset with increases between 2019 and 2023. This year, this counted for + 0.25%. On the other hand, there will no longer be an increase linked to the Motorway Investment Plan, works requested by the State, offset by a rise in prices between 2019 and 2021.

In the end, for 2022, we can expect an increase of around 2% in tolls. In 2020 it was + 0.82% and in 2021 + 0.41%.