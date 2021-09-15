World Series of Warzone EU: Date, ranking – Gotaga …

The World Series of Warzone tournament in Europe brings together the best duos who will compete in a private game to share the enormous cash prize of $ 300,000. Find the best actions, results and the final ranking.
More than a month later the intense trio tournament of the World Series of Warzone in Europe, a new competition will soon begin with many streamers and players from the battle royale.
This time, they will no longer be three as a team but two! All participating pairs will try to decide between the $ 300,000 cash prize.
This event promises to be eventful and rich in emotion. So, to make sure you don’t miss a thing, here is an overview of everything you need to know for the World Series of Warzone in a duo from Europe.
World Series of Warzone Europe: Date and Streams
Like previous WSOWs, the event will be broadcast live on the official channel Twitch Rivals. The stream will be hosted by English-speaking personalities like JGOD, Merk or Maven.
For French speakers, you can of course follow the competition on the Twitch channel of the various participants such as Gotaga or Chowh1.
The first part should start on Wednesday September 15 at 6 p.m. (Paris time). With five games on the program, the event should last around five hours in total!
European World Series of Warzone: Format
As usual, the duo competition is played in personalized lounges. In each game, players are rewarded based on their eliminations and their final ranking.
|Ranking
|Elimination multiplier
|1st
|x2
|2nd-15th
|x1.5
|16th and above
|x1
Each elimination will award the team one point during the World Series of Warzone. If the duo finishes in the top 15 places, the elimination multiplier can increase from 1.5 to 2 for the first team.
Here is a summary table of the rewards according to the final placement:
|Ranking
|Price
|1st
|$ 40,000
|2nd
|$ 30,000
|3rd
|$ 20,000
|4th
|$ 16,000
|5th
|$ 12,000
|6th
|$ 10,000
|7th
|$ 8,000
|8th
|$ 6,000
|9th
|$ 4000
|10th
|$ 3,600
|11th
|$ 3,400
|12th
|$ 3,200
|13th
|$ 2,800
|14th
|$ 2,600
|15th
|$ 2,400
|16th-25th
|$ 2,000
|26th-35th
|$ 1,600
World Series of Warzone Europe: Eteams
Several French-speaking duos participate in the WSOW. You can follow their progress on their Twitch channel.
World Series of Warzone Results
Game 1
At the end of the first part, the French-speaking duo made up of ChowH1 and K4BRONE stood out by finishing in fifth place with a total of 8 kills. And during this part, ChowH1 gave us some absolutely sublime sniper action.
- Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 5 – 8 kills
- Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 6 – 6 kills
- ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 26 – 2 kills
- Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 28 – 7 kills
- Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 49 – 5 kills
- HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 72 – 3 kills
Game 2
After a mixed first game for the Gotaga and MysTKv duo, the two former professional players were able to recover with a top 12 for 8 kills thanks in particular to a solid French Monster.
- Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 4 – 5 kills
- Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 13 – 8 kills
- Phyzikk / Aris: Top 15 – 8 kills
- Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 27 – 6 kills
- HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 30 – 4 kills
- Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 40 – 5 kills
- ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 59 – 4 kills
A solid game 2 from our duo, top 13 with 8 kills, it announces heavy for the rest of the #WSOW 💪
More than 3 games to play, come and give strength 👇
▶ ️ https://t.co/XwBE0PnMQ6 | https://t.co/Q4sVTR4vdo pic.twitter.com/e14KnVtNgo
– GotagaTV (@GotagaTV) September 15, 2021
Game 3
This third game was on the whole complicated for all the French-speaking duets. The best result remains however that of ESK and KiGuNiin with a top 20 for 7 kills.
- Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 17 – 2 kills
- Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 18 – 2 kills
- Phyzikk / Aris: Top 59 – 2 kills
- Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 34 – 2 kills
- HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 35 – 1 kills
- Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 38 – 1 kills
- ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 20 – 7 kills
Game 4
The fourth was much more interesting for the French speakers with a magnificent victory for the duo composed of Punkill and ZaaKK with a total of 8 kills.
- Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 1 – 8 kills
- Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 5 – 4 kills
- Phyzikk / Aris: Top 53 – 1 kills
- Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 54 – 3 kills
- HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 70 – 2 kills
- ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 72 – 1 kills
- Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 74 – 0 kill
Game 5
During this last game of the WSOW, the duo made up of Nianfo and Thomascky was able to register precious points thanks to a top 7 for 6 kills, just like the duo made up of HallowFR and KayzeurWZ who finished top 16 with 7 kills.
- Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 7 – 6 kills
- HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 16 – 7 kills
- Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 34 – 3 kills
- ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 41 – 2 kills
- Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 48 – 1 kills
- Phyzikk / Aris: Top 53 – 1 kills
- Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 73 – 0 kill
World Series of Warzone EU Final Ranking
|Ranking
|Team
|Cashprize
|1st
|MethodZ, Dagatti
|$ 40,000
|2nd
|Joshiil1, OhCoyle
|$ 30,000
|3rd
|ForPantheon, Suedzz
|$ 20,000
|4th
|PrxdigyEU, YT_Dr3w
|$ 16,000
|5th
|Samham, Denxh
|$ 12,000
|6th
|Stikinson, QwizzXQT
|$ 10,000
|7th
|Kwrky, Bubblect_
|$ 8,000
|8th
|Jukeyz, Fifakillvizualz
|$ 6,000
|9th
|Izakooo, Roocket_
|$ 4000
|10th
|Primzvh, AyzenLR
|$ 3,600