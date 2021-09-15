World Series of Warzone EU: Date, ranking – Gotaga …

The World Series of Warzone tournament in Europe brings together the best duos who will compete in a private game to share the enormous cash prize of $ 300,000. Find the best actions, results and the final ranking.

More than a month later the intense trio tournament of the World Series of Warzone in Europe, a new competition will soon begin with many streamers and players from the battle royale.

This time, they will no longer be three as a team but two! All participating pairs will try to decide between the $ 300,000 cash prize.

This event promises to be eventful and rich in emotion. So, to make sure you don’t miss a thing, here is an overview of everything you need to know for the World Series of Warzone in a duo from Europe.

World Series of Warzone Europe: Date and Streams

Like previous WSOWs, the event will be broadcast live on the official channel Twitch Rivals. The stream will be hosted by English-speaking personalities like JGOD, Merk or Maven.

For French speakers, you can of course follow the competition on the Twitch channel of the various participants such as Gotaga or Chowh1.

The first part should start on Wednesday September 15 at 6 p.m. (Paris time). With five games on the program, the event should last around five hours in total!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

European World Series of Warzone: Format

As usual, the duo competition is played in personalized lounges. In each game, players are rewarded based on their eliminations and their final ranking.

Ranking Elimination multiplier 1st x2 2nd-15th x1.5 16th and above x1

Each elimination will award the team one point during the World Series of Warzone. If the duo finishes in the top 15 places, the elimination multiplier can increase from 1.5 to 2 for the first team.

Here is a summary table of the rewards according to the final placement:





Ranking Price 1st $ 40,000 2nd $ 30,000 3rd $ 20,000 4th $ 16,000 5th $ 12,000 6th $ 10,000 7th $ 8,000 8th $ 6,000 9th $ 4000 10th $ 3,600 11th $ 3,400 12th $ 3,200 13th $ 2,800 14th $ 2,600 15th $ 2,400 16th-25th $ 2,000 26th-35th $ 1,600

World Series of Warzone Europe: Eteams

Several French-speaking duos participate in the WSOW. You can follow their progress on their Twitch channel.

World Series of Warzone Results

Game 1

At the end of the first part, the French-speaking duo made up of ChowH1 and K4BRONE stood out by finishing in fifth place with a total of 8 kills. And during this part, ChowH1 gave us some absolutely sublime sniper action.

Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 5 – 8 kills

/ Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 6 – 6 kills

ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 26 – 2 kills

Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 28 – 7 kills

Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 49 – 5 kills

HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 72 – 3 kills

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Game 2

After a mixed first game for the Gotaga and MysTKv duo, the two former professional players were able to recover with a top 12 for 8 kills thanks in particular to a solid French Monster.

Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 4 – 5 kills

Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 13 – 8 kills

Phyzikk / Aris: Top 15 – 8 kills

Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 27 – 6 kills

/ HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 30 – 4 kills

Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 40 – 5 kills

ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 59 – 4 kills

A solid game 2 from our duo, top 13 with 8 kills, it announces heavy for the rest of the #WSOW 💪 More than 3 games to play, come and give strength 👇 ▶ ️ https://t.co/XwBE0PnMQ6 | https://t.co/Q4sVTR4vdo pic.twitter.com/e14KnVtNgo – GotagaTV (@GotagaTV) September 15, 2021

Game 3

This third game was on the whole complicated for all the French-speaking duets. The best result remains however that of ESK and KiGuNiin with a top 20 for 7 kills.

Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 17 – 2 kills

Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 18 – 2 kills

Phyzikk / Aris: Top 59 – 2 kills

Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 34 – 2 kills

/ HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 35 – 1 kills

Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 38 – 1 kills

ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 20 – 7 kills

Game 4

The fourth was much more interesting for the French speakers with a magnificent victory for the duo composed of Punkill and ZaaKK with a total of 8 kills.

Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 1 – 8 kills

Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 5 – 4 kills

Phyzikk / Aris: Top 53 – 1 kills

Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 54 – 3 kills

HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 70 – 2 kills

ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 72 – 1 kills

Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 74 – 0 kill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Game 5

During this last game of the WSOW, the duo made up of Nianfo and Thomascky was able to register precious points thanks to a top 7 for 6 kills, just like the duo made up of HallowFR and KayzeurWZ who finished top 16 with 7 kills.

Nianfo / Thomascky: Top 7 – 6 kills

HallowFR / KayzeurWZ: Top 16 – 7 kills

Punkill / ZaaKK7: Top 34 – 3 kills

ESK / KiGuNiin: Top 41 – 2 kills

Gotaga / MysTKv: Top 48 – 1 kills

Phyzikk / Aris: Top 53 – 1 kills

Chowh1 / K4BRONE: Top 73 – 0 kill

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

World Series of Warzone EU Final Ranking