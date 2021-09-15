Xavier Bertrand unveils his security measures

From Saint-Quentin (Aisne), the pretender to the Elysee assured that if he was elected, his mandate would be that of “the end of impunity”.

It is a duel of proposals. Tuesday, Xavier Bertrand was the spectator of the announcements of the head of state, who closed the Beauvau from security. This Wednesday, September 15, it was his turn to speak. From Saint-Quentin (Aisne), the presidential candidate (ex-LR) presented his measures on the same theme. He indicated his priorities: to ensure “the protection of the French“, ring “the end of impunity»And support the police.

Xavier Bertrand did not fail to target his potential rival for 2022. As a preamble to his announcements, the president of Hauts-de-France criticized Emmanuel Macron for having “forget“Of”restore authority“. “He did not measure how much our fellow citizens were given over to violence (…). He never measured the explosion of crime and delinquency“, did he declare. Before lashing out “martial postures, occasional speeches, avalanches of billions“Which have, according to him,”marked this quinquennium“. “The electoral staging, in Marseille, Roubaix or elsewhere, only reinforced the mistrust of the French“, Added the elected official.

As a response to Emmanuel Macron’s announcements, Xavier Bertrand then toughened his voice, assuring that “the situation is serious“. “Like you, I hear the exasperation and anger of our fellow citizens. Tomorrow, if we do nothing, some will do justice themselves. And the day after tomorrow it will be civil war», He affirmed.

“Protect the French”

It is therefore for the candidate to respect a “simple principle“:”Anyone who commits an offense or a crime must be sure that they will be punished“. To do this, the former minister detailed several measures.





Give the possibility to prosecutors to pronounce “without going through a judge of the seat, fines or reintegration work for any offense for which the penalty incurred is less than five years.“

Reinstate short prison sentences, “even less than a month“. On the grounds that the latter allow “an awareness that will prevent the shift into a more serious form of delinquency.“

Act the “rejuvenation of delinquency», By reducing the criminal age to 15 years. “At this age, we will incur the same penalty as adults and we will answer for these acts before a new specialized judge, the juvenile criminal judge.“, Specified the elected.

Apply immediate appearance to “recidivist minors over 15 years old“To allow justice to”pass faster“.

Set up “mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders and for the most serious felonies and misdemeanors“:”All those who will be found guilty of assault on the police, firefighters, magistrates, mayors, will be liable to a minimum sentence of one year in prison with immediate appearance and warrant of committal.“. This point will be the subject of a “constitutional amendment needed“To which Xavier Bertrand said to himself”ready“.

Go from 60,000 to 80,000 prison places “at least“By converting”disused sites in detention centers for less dangerous offenders“. “The municipalities that accept to host them will see their overall operating endowment increase sharply.“.

Stop “final“To sentence arrangements”almost automatic“. They will only be granted “that to those who will present an irreproachable behavior and all the guarantees of reintegration and non-recidivism“.

Introduce automatic eviction for “any foreign detainee at the end of his prison sentence“.

“Three major challenges” to take up

To engage “the great penal revolution of the 21st century that the French are calling for“, The candidate also set himself”three major challenges“.

Fight against “the phenomenon of gangs, which installs ultra-violence“, By condemning in particular”those who knowingly remain in a group that is committing willful violence“And making”systematic removal from the neighborhood of origin of the leaders“.

Fight against the “drug trafficking“By erecting the”traffic dismantling“As a priority and by generalizing the”seizure of property belonging to dealers and traffickers“.

Fight against terrorism by developing the “right to fight Islamism” : expel “those who are foreign“, dissolve “associations, especially Salafists” and “close without delay places of worship that encourage them“.

“Restore the police force”

Finally, as “chief of security forces“, The elected representative of Hauts-de-France advanced the modernization of the equipment of the police and the gendarmerie, the strengthening of training, better remuneration for overtime that will also have to be paid”without delay“. “Nothing will be possible without the women and men who make up the security chain», Assured the candidate.

