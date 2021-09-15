Xbox Game Pass October 2021: already 7 games listed including Age of Empires IV | Xbox one

The list of the first Xbox Game Pass games for the month of October 2021 is already available on Xboxygen! The last few months have been very rich in good surprises and innovations in the service with dozens of titles that arrived in the service on their first day of release. The number of Game Pass games for the month of October will obviously increase in the coming weeks, but we already know the first ones.

In October, we can already keep an eye on Back 4 Blood which is the new game from the creators of Left 4 Dead, but obviously also on the Age of Empires IV strategy game which will arrive at the end of the month on PC. To play the latter via subscription, you will therefore need an Xbox Game Pass PC or Ultimate subscription.

October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Consoles)

Phoenix Point – October 1

Moonglow Bay – October 7

Back 4 Blood – October 12

A Memoir Blue – October 12

The Riftbreaker – October 14

Into The Pit – October 19

October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (PC)

Age of Empires IV – October 28

October 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Android / iOS – Xbox Cloud Gaming)

