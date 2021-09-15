Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, Pad 5 … What to remember from Xiaomi’s announcements

After the apple keynote, it’s Xiaomi’s turn to make its product announcements for the start of the school year. And if the American giant is counting on no less than 4 smartphones, a smartwatch and two iPads to boost its sales at the end of the year, the Chinese manufacturer is not left out since it unveiled on Wednesday September 15 a whole series of new products: 2 premium smartphones, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro which focus on the cinematographic experience with the Cinemagic function, a new 11 Lite 5G NE and a tablet, the Pad 5 which borrows a lot from the Apple iPad. ..

Xiaomi has been on the rise since Huawei’s poor performance in recent months and is riding the wave. The world number 2 in the smartphone market recorded new records in the second quarter of 2021 with a net profit of 828 million euros (+ 87.4%) on a turnover of 11.5 billion euros (+ 64%). It has even become the number in Europe and boasts of posting a 126% increase in the high-end market. Samsung is now warned …





While Facebook unveiled its partnership with Ray Ban for connected glasses, Xiaomi immediately switched to its own connected mounts, its Smart Glasses. He also formalized at the beginning of September his ambitions in the electric car, with the creation of Xiaomi EV, Inc., a company dedicated to this segment with very high potential. Xiaomi took 11 years to reach the top, when China tightens the screws of high-tech companies …

Find below the main announcements of Xiaomi and our first decryption on the new smartphones, Pad and other products.