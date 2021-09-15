Xiaomi launches its best connected bracelet to date

Xiaomi has just presented the new version of its connected bracelet, the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC which adds contactless payment.

This Wednesday, Xiaomi officially presented its new smartphones, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, but also new connected devices of all kinds. Among these, we can count a new version of its connected bracelet which now benefits from NFC compatibility. This is quite logically the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC.

As its name clearly indicates, the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC in fact takes the main characteristics of the Mi Smart Band 6 launched in March 2020, but adds support for NFC. We will therefore find health measurements similar to those of the previous bracelet, with in particular the heart rate, the number of steps or the oxygen saturation in the blood (SpO2), but also the analysis of sleep and stress as well as tips for breathing.

NFC used for contactless payment

Concretely, the presence of the NFC will be used primarily for contactless payment directly from the bracelet. Xiaomi has in fact joined forces with Mastercard to allow the use of the cards of the credit card giant directly on its bracelet. Xiaomi does not however specify which service will be integrated, whether it will be Google Pay or a proprietary solution. It is also unclear which banks will be compatible. Remember that in France, most banks use their own contactless mobile payment system with Paylib. However, some are compatible with solutions from watch and wristband manufacturers such as Garmin Pay or Fitbit Pay.





Regarding the rest of the characteristics, the Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC will be entitled to the same specifications and the same design as the Mi Smart Band 6. We will therefore find a large color screen of 1.56 inches diagonally, using an Oled panel, with a 125 mAh battery and 5 ATM water resistance.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 6 NFC will be launched in Europe at a price of 54.90 euros. Nevertheless, the manufacturer confirmed to us that no launch was planned for the French market. It will therefore be necessary to be satisfied with the classic version of the bracelet, without NFC.