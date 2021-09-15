Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 NFC: the bracelet turns to contactless payment

Xiaomi unveils a new version of its Mi Smart Band 6 bracelet with a namesake model and NFC stamped. The activity tracker is now designed to allow contactless payments.

Busy day for Xiaomi which presents today (September 15, 2021) a batch of smartphones constituting its 11T series and formalizes its return to the tablet market in Europe with its freshly presented Pad 5. The Chinese brand, also very invested in the market of wearables (connected accessories), unveils the variation of its Mi Smart Band 6 announced last March.

Now equipped with NFC, which therefore gives it its little name of Mi Smart Band 6 NFC, the connected bracelet takes exactly the features of its counterpart. The NFC it hosts is designed to allow contactless payment. If we do not know much more about how this payment system works, we at least know that Xiaomi still relies on the partnership forged with Mastercard, already formalized in Russia last year. It is therefore in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as in 19 other countries that this collaboration extends today.





For the rest, the Mi Smart Band 6 NFC has a 1.56 inch (152 x 486 px) Amoled screen and has classic options for its category. This small colorful bracelet is equipped with a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor (pulsed oxygen saturation), and promises both the monitoring of thirty sports and that of sleep. For the measurement of movements, however, it relies on the smartphone’s GPS. Finally, the bracelet claims up to 14 days of autonomy and, in its NFC version, is compatible with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, demonstrating that it is equipped with a microphone.

While the Mi Smart Band 6 is marketed at a price of 49 €, its NFC version is announced at a price of 54.90 €. However, it should not be immediately available in France.

