Xiaomi Pad 5: the promise of a high-end experience at a reasonable price

2

Xiaomi is making a big comeback in the tablet market. The firm took advantage of the announcement of the 11Ts to unveil Urbi and orbi its Pad 5 which succeeds the Mi Pad 4 released in 2018.

Xiaomi pad 5



Darty Marketplace Darty Marketplace 445.00

Darty Marketplace Darty Marketplace 445.00 How the price table works

After a long absence in the tablet market, Xiaomi is making a comeback with its Pad 5. This model is positioned between the entry and the mid-range, but intends to compete with much more premium tablets in view of its record technical. Aesthetically close to what can be found on the market, in particular at Apple with its iPad Pro, Air and now Mini, as well as at Samsung with the Galaxy Tabs, the Xiaomi Pad 5 adopts flat edges and bezels. equivalent size on each side. The back strongly recalls the design of the Xiaomi Mi 11 with the photo island with rounded corners. It adopts dimensions of 254.69 x 166.25 x 6.85 mm for an unknown weight. In addition, Xiaomi endows its product with four speakers that deliver stereo sound, as well as Dolby Atmos certification. Three magnetic connectors are placed on the left edge, allowing the installation of an external keyboard. Compatibility with a dedicated stylus (called Smart Pen) is also to be highlighted.



The 11-inch LCD screen has a definition of 2560 x 1600 px and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A welcome feature in the landscape of tablets since they are still rare to opt for this technology – except in the high segment of range. On the performance side, the Pad 5 includes a Snapdragon 860 coupled with 6 GB of RAM. For storage, you have to choose between 128 and 256 GB, without the possibility of expansion through a microSD card. The battery has a capacity of 8720 mAh and is rechargeable at 22.5 W thanks to its wired unit. The photo part is a bit sparse, relying on a single 13 megapixel rear module. At the front, the module points to 8 Mpx. Note that, unlike the majority of Android tablets, the front sensor is not placed on the right side, but on the upper edge, like what Apple offers on its iPads.

The photo module looks like the Xiaomi Mi 11.