Young Afghan footballers find refuge in Pakistan

Afghanistan’s junior women’s football team arrived in Pakistan a month after the Taliban took power in Kabul. “We welcome the Afghan women’s football team “, greeted, Wednesday, September 15 on Twitter, the Pakistani Minister of Information, Fawad Chaudhry.

We welcome Afghanistan Women football team they arrived at Torkham Border from Afghanistan, The players were in possession of valid Afg Passport, pak visa, They were received by Nouman Nadeem of PFF – Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 14, 2021

In total, more than 75 people (players, coaches, families) crossed the border with Pakistan on Tuesday before reaching the city of Lahore where they were greeted with garlands of flowers.

We had to use great means to cross the border without being noticed. The players, members of the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 national team, opted for a crossing in burqas, which cover the entire body except the eyes. Once on Pakistani soil, they were content to wear a simple headscarf, said Sardar Naveed Haider, of the London-based NGO Football for Peace.

The latter explained that he had received a request for evacuation from another NGO and had sent it to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who gave his agreement to welcome the young footballers in Pakistan.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry added that “the players were in possession of a valid Afghan passport, a Pakistani visa and were received by Nouman Nadeem“, from the Pakistan Football Federation.





This evacuation is in addition to that, at the end of August, of the players of the national football team and their families, now refugees in Australia. The International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) at the time estimated that the evacuated Afghan players were “in a dangerous situation” and “many athletes“were still in danger.

Since their return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, the Taliban have suggested that women could play sports but under certain strict conditions, including those of not being seen by the public. However, no official decision has yet been announced.

When it first came to power between 1996 and 2001, the Islamist movement banned women from playing sports or attending matches. Several tens of thousands of Afghans have fled the country since the return to power of the Islamist movement for fear of reprisals or repression, remembering the brutality of the Taliban against women and opponents in the late 1990s.