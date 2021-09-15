young people on hunger strike in the face of the “climate catastrophe”

“The climate crisis is killing people. We are on hunger strike for an indefinite period”, proclaims their banner. In Berlin (Germany), six young activists, supervised by a support team, have stopped eating since the end of August. A radical measure to warn about “the climatic catastrophe” in which humanity is struggling, one of them, Jacob Heinze, said Wednesday September 15 to AFP.



This hunger strike constitutes “the last resort in civil disobedience in the face of the extreme gravity of our situation”, explains the young man of 27 years with the long hair pulled up on the scalp, the drawn features, obviously tested by more than two weeks of fast. “We are sitting on a time bomb”, adds Hannah Lübbert, another 20-year-old activist who is part of the support team. “If we don’t change the course of things quickly, it will be too late in a few years”, warns the young woman.

Proof of this is the deadly floods that hit Germany in mid-July and which experts link directly to climate change. Global warming will also cause its share of famines, according to them, hence the idea of ​​voluntarily depriving yourself of food. “Food security is not guaranteed. We are heading towards a war for the distribution of food, water and land”, continues Jacob Heinze. Aged 18 to 27, high school or college students, these young people from all over the country believe they belong to “the last generation” who can still act.





With less than two weeks of decisive legislative elections, these young people are demanding “a sincere and open discussion” on the climate with the three main candidates for the chancellery, the conservative Armin Laschet, the social democrat Olaf Scholz and the ecologist Annalena Baerbock. They set them the date of September 23 for a meeting, assuring that if they gave the green light, they would cease their movement. So far, only the environmental candidate has contacted them by phone, they say. “But even with the Greens, we will not meet the climate objectives we must meet”, according to Hannah Lübbert.