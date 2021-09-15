Yououtubers McFly and Carlito have completed their crossing of the Mediterranean by oar (PHOTOS)

This Tuesday, September 14, youtubers McFly and Carlito completed their crossing of the Mediterranean Sea in three days and two nights. A sporting feat that impressed their fans and their loved ones!
After having flown with the Patrouille de France or having shot a video with Emmanuel Macron, McFly and Carlito may have achieved their greatest feat this Tuesday, September 14. Several months ago, the two YouTubers faced Michou and Inoxtag in a Youtube Warrior, a competition in which you had to win sports events in order to avoid a pledge. After their defeat, McFly and Carlito accepted the daunting challenge imposed by their opponents: paddling the Mediterranean! After nearly a year of preparation that fans were able to follow on Instagram, the two novices left the port of Mandelieu-la-Napoule on Saturday in order to reach Calvi as quickly as possible. It was in 66 hours that these two fathers covered the 196 kilometers that separated them from Corsica with the sole strength of their arms.. A feat broadcast live on YouTube followed by more than 110,000 spectators.
“3 days and 2 nights”
After a well-deserved night’s sleep, Mcfly and Carlito reacted to their feat on their social networks this Tuesday, September 14: “3 days and 2 nights. Thank you very much for your support. 65h of video to derusher (We will send strength and bonuses to our fitters). We will show you all this on video as soon as possible but there i just want to drink coffee and watch my family smiling. Freeze-dried food isn’t that bad“, wrote Raphaël Carlier in the caption of a series of photos.”I don’t have the words yet. But we did it“, commented David Coscas for his part, visibly still in shock.
Congratulations from a world champion
Before we have a more complete story on video, which should be released “soon” as McFly promises, the subscribers of internet stars can embark on their adventure thanks to the many pictures shared on Instagram. We discover the difficult times at sea, the damaged hands of the comedians by dint of holding the oars but also the arrival in Calvi and the reunion with their wives, who shared their emotion and their relief to find their companions on their social networks. “My god, the happiness of finding them“Erika Fleury, Carlito’s companion, told the story. The two men were congratulated for their achievement by their fans, their friends from Youtube but also by great athletes who were visibly blown away by this sporting performance ! Teddy Riner, the judoka holder of ten world championship titles, wanted to applaud them and send them all his respect in emoji.