10 favorites at low prices among the major brands

Where to find good deals in supermarkets and hypermarkets during wine fairs? In recent months, our taster Valérie Faust has noted and commented on more than 350 wines, all regions and appellations combined, in order to unearth real nuggets, with unbeatable value for money.

»READ ALSO: Wine fairs 2021: 5 good deals to be had at wine merchants

Franprix, Biocoop, Auchan, Lidl, U Stores, Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché, so many supermarkets having been to discover the best of Burgundy, Beaujolais, Bordeaux, Languedoc or Loire.

Chateau Fourcas Hosten 2015

Bordeaux

Listrac-Medoc

Le Figaro Wine rating: 93/100

Price: € 16.40

A lot of charm in this 2015 – considered an exceptional vintage in Bordeaux – which flatters the palate with its soft and silky texture, fills the mouth with distinction with fruity red and ripe flavors. They set off with grace in a harmonious round, smooth, with smooth and melted tannins.

Available at Intermarché from 07/09 to 26/09/2021

Frédéric Mabileau – Forbidden Fruit 2018

Center-Loire Valley

Saint-Nicolas de Bourgueil

Certifications: organic and biodynamic

Le Figaro Wine rating: 91/100

Price: € 9.50

We bite into this not so forbidden fruit, round and plump, without any guilt. A 100% Cabernet Franc that expresses itself with fullness, warmth, emphasizes fruity flavors (cherry, raspberry, strawberry, blackcurrant), from the attack to the finish, invigorating.

Available in U Stores from 09/28 to 10/09/2021

Château de Santenay – Mercurey blanc 2017

Burgundy

Mercurey

Certification: HVE

Le Figaro Wine rating: 90.5 / 100

Price: € 10.95

The nose opens with notes of toasted hazelnut, before showing beautiful curves worthy of a cherub which, with a flutter of its wings, flies away with lightness towards its final lively, frank, fresh, delicious as the thrill of a lemon candy.

Available at Franprix from 22/09 to 10/10 2021

The Chardigny Brothers – A la Folie 2019

Beaujolais

Saint-Amour red

Certification: organic

Le Figaro Wine rating: 90/100

Price: € 15.95

We love a little, a lot, passionately, madly this Saint-Amour with instant pleasure. Creamy, velvety, tangy, joyful, fruity and crunchy, it is bursting with energy and freshness.

Available at Biocoop from 06/09 to 16/10/2021

Chateau La Tour de Mons 2019

Bordeaux

Margaux

Score: 90/100

Price: € 17.95

From the beautiful 2019 vintage – very successful in Bordeaux – this cru is appreciated today despite its young age, and this for a few years to come. The nose releases slightly woody, spicy, chocolatey notes, and profuse red fruit that we find on the palate just as seductive, escorted by ripe and well integrated tannins.





Available at Auchan from 28/09 to 12/10/2021

Domain Boy 2019

South West

Jurançon

Certification: HVE

Le Figaro Wine rating: 90/100

Price: € 6.99

It will delight hearts and sweet beaks to lick their lips. First opulent and mellow, it then captures the palate that it covers with sweetness before encountering light bitters, and this welcome acidity which opposes the sugar in order to make the wine balanced, digestible, as greedy as a treat.

Available at Lidl from 08/09 while stocks last

Barcelo Estate 2020

Corsica

IGP Ile de Beauté dry white

No certification

Le Figaro Wine rating: 89.5 / 100

Price: € 4.80

With its limpid color, its smoky notes on the nose and its unmistakable lightness on the ripe mouth but endowed with a beautiful salivating acidity, one feels as though transported on a boat during a shared tasting and without ceremony around beautiful sea urchins. fresh from the Mediterranean.

Available at Monoprix from 09/17 to 10/03/2021

Bobo & Momo 2020

Languedoc-Roussillon

IGP Cevennes

Certification: organic, no added sulphites

Rating the Figaro Wine: 89/100

Price: € 6.35

A trendy wine that does not take itself seriously, opting for originality through its name and its comic strip label. With a strong line, it draws a very round mouth, creamy, velvety, pulpy, matched with freshness and suppleness.

Available at E. Leclerc from 09/28 to 10/09/2021

Chateau Pomies-Agassac 2016

Bordeaux

Haut Medoc

No certification

Rating the Figaro Wine: 89/100

Price: € 9.99

With its fragrances of vanilla, cinnamon and coffee, it makes you want to go on vacation and screw a straw hat on your head. A very pretty wine to indulge yourself at a low price, in an historic vintage. Melted, balanced, powerful, elegant, it combines beautiful freshness with slightly woody, roasted notes.

Available at Carrefour Hyper from 28/09 to 11/10 and Carrefour Market from 07/10 to 24/10/2021

Domaine Lasserre 2020

Languedoc Roussillon

Languedoc red

Certification: HVE

Score: 88/100

Price: € 3.50

An ultra low price for this wine from the south of France which is distinguished by a full, creamy, fresh, spicy attack like an exotic kiss. Then it gets a little shy before bouncing back happily, with generosity, power, and a nicely fruity finish.

Available at Petit Casino, Spar and Vival from 07/09 to 19/09/2021

The editorial team advises you:

»Wine fairs 2021: our selection of 10 nuggets from online wine merchants

»Wine fairs 2021: dates by brand