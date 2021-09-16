10 favorites at low prices among the major brands

Where to find good deals in supermarkets and hypermarkets during wine fairs? In recent months, our taster Valérie Faust has noted and commented on more than 350 wines, all regions and appellations combined, in order to unearth real nuggets, with unbeatable value for money.
»READ ALSO: Wine fairs 2021: 5 good deals to be had at wine merchants
Franprix, Biocoop, Auchan, Lidl, U Stores, Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché, so many supermarkets having been to discover the best of Burgundy, Beaujolais, Bordeaux, Languedoc or Loire.
Chateau Fourcas Hosten 2015
Bordeaux
Listrac-Medoc
Le Figaro Wine rating: 93/100
Price: € 16.40
A lot of charm in this 2015 – considered an exceptional vintage in Bordeaux – which flatters the palate with its soft and silky texture, fills the mouth with distinction with fruity red and ripe flavors. They set off with grace in a harmonious round, smooth, with smooth and melted tannins.
Available at Intermarché from 07/09 to 26/09/2021
Frédéric Mabileau – Forbidden Fruit 2018
Center-Loire Valley
Saint-Nicolas de Bourgueil
Certifications: organic and biodynamic
Le Figaro Wine rating: 91/100
Price: € 9.50
We bite into this not so forbidden fruit, round and plump, without any guilt. A 100% Cabernet Franc that expresses itself with fullness, warmth, emphasizes fruity flavors (cherry, raspberry, strawberry, blackcurrant), from the attack to the finish, invigorating.
Available in U Stores from 09/28 to 10/09/2021
Château de Santenay – Mercurey blanc 2017
Burgundy
Mercurey
Certification: HVE
Le Figaro Wine rating: 90.5 / 100
Price: € 10.95
The nose opens with notes of toasted hazelnut, before showing beautiful curves worthy of a cherub which, with a flutter of its wings, flies away with lightness towards its final lively, frank, fresh, delicious as the thrill of a lemon candy.
Available at Franprix from 22/09 to 10/10 2021
The Chardigny Brothers – A la Folie 2019
Beaujolais
Saint-Amour red
Certification: organic
Le Figaro Wine rating: 90/100
Price: € 15.95
We love a little, a lot, passionately, madly this Saint-Amour with instant pleasure. Creamy, velvety, tangy, joyful, fruity and crunchy, it is bursting with energy and freshness.
Available at Biocoop from 06/09 to 16/10/2021
Chateau La Tour de Mons 2019
Bordeaux
Margaux
Score: 90/100
Price: € 17.95
From the beautiful 2019 vintage – very successful in Bordeaux – this cru is appreciated today despite its young age, and this for a few years to come. The nose releases slightly woody, spicy, chocolatey notes, and profuse red fruit that we find on the palate just as seductive, escorted by ripe and well integrated tannins.
Available at Auchan from 28/09 to 12/10/2021
Domain Boy 2019
South West
Jurançon
Certification: HVE
Le Figaro Wine rating: 90/100
Price: € 6.99
It will delight hearts and sweet beaks to lick their lips. First opulent and mellow, it then captures the palate that it covers with sweetness before encountering light bitters, and this welcome acidity which opposes the sugar in order to make the wine balanced, digestible, as greedy as a treat.
Available at Lidl from 08/09 while stocks last
Barcelo Estate 2020
Corsica
IGP Ile de Beauté dry white
No certification
Le Figaro Wine rating: 89.5 / 100
Price: € 4.80
With its limpid color, its smoky notes on the nose and its unmistakable lightness on the ripe mouth but endowed with a beautiful salivating acidity, one feels as though transported on a boat during a shared tasting and without ceremony around beautiful sea urchins. fresh from the Mediterranean.
Available at Monoprix from 09/17 to 10/03/2021
Bobo & Momo 2020
Languedoc-Roussillon
IGP Cevennes
Certification: organic, no added sulphites
Rating the Figaro Wine: 89/100
Price: € 6.35
A trendy wine that does not take itself seriously, opting for originality through its name and its comic strip label. With a strong line, it draws a very round mouth, creamy, velvety, pulpy, matched with freshness and suppleness.
Available at E. Leclerc from 09/28 to 10/09/2021
Chateau Pomies-Agassac 2016
Bordeaux
Haut Medoc
No certification
Rating the Figaro Wine: 89/100
Price: € 9.99
With its fragrances of vanilla, cinnamon and coffee, it makes you want to go on vacation and screw a straw hat on your head. A very pretty wine to indulge yourself at a low price, in an historic vintage. Melted, balanced, powerful, elegant, it combines beautiful freshness with slightly woody, roasted notes.
Available at Carrefour Hyper from 28/09 to 11/10 and Carrefour Market from 07/10 to 24/10/2021
Domaine Lasserre 2020
Languedoc Roussillon
Languedoc red
Certification: HVE
Score: 88/100
Price: € 3.50
An ultra low price for this wine from the south of France which is distinguished by a full, creamy, fresh, spicy attack like an exotic kiss. Then it gets a little shy before bouncing back happily, with generosity, power, and a nicely fruity finish.
Available at Petit Casino, Spar and Vival from 07/09 to 19/09/2021
The editorial team advises you:
»Wine fairs 2021: our selection of 10 nuggets from online wine merchants
»Wine fairs 2021: dates by brand