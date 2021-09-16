12 fruits and vegetables that you absolutely must not peel to enjoy their benefits

“For your health, eat five fruits and vegetables a day”. We hear this adage enough all day long. It can get annoying yet fruits and vegetables are essential for good health. And in order to amplify the benefits of these, there is a very simple trick that must be applied: abandon the peeler for some of them.

Credit: RitaE / Pixabay

When you cook, do you peel all your fruits and vegetables indiscriminately? Know that this is a bad habit that you will have to give up. It is true that for more ‘comfort’ in the bite or for reasons of hygiene, we tend to peel our condiments.

However, you are well aware that the skins and other peels of our fruits and vegetables are beneficial for our health and have many benefits. Indeed, on the surface of our fruits and vegetables are a multitude of vitamins, minerals and other elements good for our health.

” The skin of a potato, for example, contains four to six times more vitamin C than its flesh. It is also there, just like in seeds, that pectin is found, a soluble fiber that lowers cholesterol levels and acts as a natural appetite suppressant by swelling in the stomach on contact with water. », Explains Véronique Liégeois, dietician, to our colleagues in Marie Claire.

In order to guide you in the best way in the way you cook and consume fruits and vegetables, and in order to boost your health, we offer below a list of fruits and vegetables that should NOT be peeled.

Grape

“But who can peel the grapes?” “. This is a question you may be asking yourself. Who would waste a lot of time peeling these berries? Besides the performance that it would be to peel a whole bunch of grapes, it is in particular essential nutrients that you will remove from your body. It would be a shame to do without it.

Thus, we keep the skin of the grapes because the latter is extremely rich in antioxidants and nutrients. The skin of grapes, much more than that of cherries or berries, thus contains more antioxidants than the flesh of the fruit!

Aubergine

Credit: jackmac34 / Pixabay

The skin of eggplants can sometimes be hard and thick. But when this summer vegetable has a tender and thin skin, everything is in place to taste the eggplant in its entirety. The next time you cook the eggplant, be sure not to peel it. The skin of this far too little known vegetable is a real gold mine. It contains fiber, magnesium and flavonoids. Flavonoids, quèsaco? Also called vitamin P, flavonoids exhibit anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunostimulatory qualities.

In addition, eggplant can be of real help since the flavonoids present also participate in the strengthening of all blood vessels and improve blood circulation. In addition, the aqueous concentration of eggplant is important since it has 92%.

Potato

A flagship element of both our winter and our summer, the potato can be enjoyed in all sauces and tastes. This is good, since the potato (arrived in Europe with the conquistadors in the 16th century) has many benefits: fiber, iron, potassium, vitamin C and folic acid. The latter, also called vitamin B9, can be prescribed to women wishing to procreate and prevents malformations of the neural tube in the fetus. And then, a few potatoes with the skin on are much tastier than without.

Pear

Credit: PIRO4D / Pixabay

Pear, like peach or plum, contains a lot of fiber and nutrients. In addition, the peel of the pear contains a lot of vitamin C (antioxidants) which protect the immune cells, but also the maintenance of the skin by synthesizing collagen. So, the skin of the pear (and of the peach and the plum), we keep it and we do not peel it. The little advice to respect is to wash the fruit well and let it dry before tasting. As easy as that.

Tomato

The tomato is the friend of our summer and more generally of our meals. Did you know that the tomato is the most consumed fruit in France? In addition, you also have the answer to this question that you have undoubtedly been asking yourself for quite some time: the tomato is indeed a fruit. Astonishing, isn’t it? After this little clarification, let’s give way to the many benefits of what was once nicknamed “golden apple”.





First of all, the tomato is the ideal fruit. It can be eaten both cooked and raw, perfect for diversifying your summer meals. In addition, the tomato automatically makes a serious contender because it is rich in vitamins A, B and C (to assimilate calcium and iron much more easily in the body), in potassium which makes it possible to reduce the hypertension, and finally for your line. The tomato is the flagship fruit in order to dissolve all the bad fats and allow you to eliminate them much more easily. Moreover, the tomato is extremely low in calories because it contains only 15 calories per 100g.

Pepper

Credit: Hans / Pixabay

If a single complaint could be made with the pepper, it is certainly because its skin can be indigestible for some people with fragile intestines. Otherwise, if you are lucky enough not to fall into this category, especially keep your skin well. Still hesitating? However, when you see the surprising and indispensable benefits that the peel of the pepper contains, you will quickly change your mind.

Rich in high vitamins A and C (antioxidants), the pepper and its skin make it possible to fight effectively against a large number of pathologies: premature aging of the skin, muscular, cardiovascular and joint problems but also neurodegenerative diseases. Something to think twice before taking the skin off him.

Apple

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away”. This adage could not be truer. Like most of its colleagues, the apple is rich in vitamins A, B and C but also in minerals and trace elements such as zinc, iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium and selenium (also present in fish such as canned tuna, swordfish or Atlantic herring) which helps fight oxidative stress.

Small downside, however, which is not to blame him, the apple is very exposed to pesticides. Maybe that’s why most of you peel off your skin as well. But as you have seen, the latter is full of many benefits. To do this, make sure you clean your apples well, even if it means going organic, because apples are also a source of energy and one of the best fruits for health.

Courgette

Credit: auntmasako / Pixabay

Be careful before continuing: did you know that zucchini, like eggplant, is a fruit? Having passed this crucial information, let us now turn to its benefits. Rich in minerals, zucchini is also full of vitamins A, B and C and trace elements such as potassium, manganese, copper, magnesium, iron and calcium respectively important for muscles, blood pressure, for fight against oxidative stress, for teeth, bones … Finally, a bit like tomato, zucchini is low in calories: 16 calories per 100g, enough to enjoy this fruit without restraint and without peeling it.

Carrot

You are well aware that the carrot is rich in beta-carotenes and vitamins A. In addition to its important virtues for the skin (it allows faster healing) and antioxidants, the carrot is very low in calories: 26 calories per 100g. For a carrot beef, a salad or in a desert, the carrot comes in several ways without ever needing to peel it. Like fruits and vegetables seen so far, its skin contains many benefits.

Kiwi

Credit: stevepb / Pixabay

You will no doubt be amazed at the idea of ​​tasting a kiwi with its skin on. And yet, that unenviable hairy skin is a source of fiber (in triplicate please), potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin K (perfect for blood clotting and bone tissue). And of course, in antioxidants. In order to get used to eating the skin of the kiwi, dieticians first advise cutting thin slices along with the skin. The same also applies for cucumber.

Cucumber

Like the kiwi, cucumber can be eaten with the skin on. No need to peel it then. Cucumber provides a wide range of vitamins, A, B, C, E and K and is extremely rich in water (95%). Thus, by this property and its fibers, cucumber participates in the proper functioning of intestinal transit. In addition, and this is a detail not to be overlooked, cucumber is a natural anti-stress and anti-anxiety agent.

Citrus

Citrus fruits contain a lot of antioxidants mainly located in the skin. So, not peeling the peel off citrus fruits seems a bit trivial. Indeed, the thick skin of citrus fruits does not allow the fruit to be fully savored. But by sprinkling your dishes with small zest, you retain all the benefits of citrus fruits: rich in vitamin C, fiber, excellent for liver detox (lemon), reducing cold symptoms (orange) and reducing the cholesterol level (grapefruit). Citrus fruits also help, thanks to vitamin C, to fight against fatigue and infections. So, peel the citrus fruits, but in moderation, shall we say.