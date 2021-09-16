28 schoolchildren injured, including two more seriously, in a bus accident in Mayenne

It was just under 8:30 a.m. on Thursday when a bus from the Laval urban transport network (TUL) deviated from its path and ended its run off the road, causing injuries to at least 28 of the 49 passengers. Most of them are college students who went to class.

Among the victims, two were more seriously injured, according to information obtained by our colleagues from France Bleu, which specify that the vital prognosis of none of the victims is engaged. The prefecture of Mayenne, for its part, confirms the “wounded” without detailing a provisional balance sheet.

She nevertheless specifies that the “many victims” plan (Novi) has been triggered. Shortly after 11 am, the emergency services had “taken care of all those involved”, according to the same source. Psychological support has been offered to children and families who want it.

According to the prefecture, the accident “happened on rue des Bordagers in Changé”, a town of just over 6,500 inhabitants located 5 minutes by car north of Laval. “The accident took place at 8:27 am and the bus left the road,” she explains.



“All tracks are open”

According to the director of the TUL network contacted by France Bleu, the bus made a trip to the Jules Renard college located in Laval. The bus driver, slightly injured, was also taken care of by the firefighters.

It will have to undergo a toxicological analysis, and a technical analysis of the vehicle will also be carried out. According to the public prosecutor joined by France Bleu, all the victims will be heard. “All tracks are open” to try to explain this accident, she told our colleagues.

On the sidelines of a trip to Yvré-l’Evêque (Sarthe), Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of Education, said that, “very fortunately, there (was) no vital prognosis involved”.