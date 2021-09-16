“3000 suspensions” of unvaccinated nursing staff, announces Olivier Véran

A few dozen resignations from 2.7 million employees.

“Some 3,000 suspensions“Were served on health personnel not vaccinated against Covid-19 after the entry into force of the vaccination obligation on Wednesday, Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced on Thursday.

“Yesterday there were some 3,000 suspensions that were served on staff of health or medico-social establishments who had not yet entered a vaccination course.», Declared Mr. Véran on RTL.





“We are talking about an audience of 2.7 million employees“, Added the minister, assuring that”continuity of care has been ensured“. According to him, “many of these suspensions are only temporary“And concern”mainly support service staff“,”very few white coats“. “Many of them decided to be vaccinated, seeing that the obligation was a reality“, Affirmed Olivier Véran, specifying that there had been”a few dozen resignations at this stage“.

The vaccine obligation against Covid-19 came into force on Wednesday for 2.7 million professionals: hospitals, retirement homes, liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters, ambulance attendants. According to Public Health France (SpF), which is based on samples from Health Insurance, as of September 12, 89.3% of caregivers had received at least one dose in structures welcoming dependent elderly people (Ehpad, USLD) . Offenders, who do not justify a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or recent contamination, “can no longer exercise their activity», According to the law of 5 August.