6 tips to pay less for gasoline

With the economic recovery, the price of fuels continues to rise. Strong demand drives up the price of a barrel. Diesel, for example, has increased by 24.6 cents in one year to reach an average of 1,469 euros, an increase of 20.10%.

The unleaded 95 E10 is also experiencing a similar increase: 1.586 euros per liter, an increase of 19.30% since September 2020. It even reaches 1.99 euros per liter locally, according to The Parisian.

At this rate, we could reach 2 euros at the pump within two to three weeks, even if experts agree that the peak is about to be reached. In addition, the cost of repairs and spare parts has skyrocketed 5% in one year.

So, in order to reduce your budget, RTL gives you some advice on how to pay for your gasoline at a lower cost.

1. Compare prices

Nothing new, gas pumps do not all offer the same prices for their services. So, do not hesitate to consult the prix-carburant.gouv.fr platform, set up by the government, to find out about the resellers who display the most advantageous prices around you.

On the site, you just have to enter some information, such as the fuel used, the location or the type of sign. After which, you will be redirected to the stations that match your criteria. You can also plan your route to find the most advantageous points of sale on your route.

Other sites based on the same principle are available online, such as mon-essence.fr and zagaz.com.

2. Choosing the right supplier

In the vast majority of cases, the service stations of major brands cost less than petrol stations along the motorway. This price difference is explained by higher rents for motorway shops.

So think about refuel before making long journeys. Plan your departure, so as not to act in a rush. In addition, be aware that refueling in the more isolated departments is more expensive because gas stations are rarer there.





3. Maintain your vehicle rigorously

A car in good condition minimizes fuel consumption. Not to mention the condition of the tires, which must be checked regularly. Professionals advise to check the pressure at least once a month. It is therefore essential to do this before a long journey.

The vast majority of fuel suppliers offer open access and free compressors.

4. Optimize your driving

Adapt your speed, do not climb too high in the revs (change gear from 2,000 rpm for a diesel engine and 2,500 rpm for gasoline engines), drive smoothly, anticipate and switch off the engine when stationary are all small gestures that can reduce the cost of your car journeys.

Indeed, by taking these habits, you will adopt eco-driving. This will allow you to save a good part of your fuel.

5. Avoid air conditioning

We can only repeat it too often, air conditioning consumes a lot of gasoline. Even in hot weather, to refresh your interior, better to open the windows, which saves fuel.

This advice should not be taken into account on the highway. At high speeds, open windows interfere with aerodynamics and it requires more effort from the vehicle to maintain its pace. It is therefore recommended in this case to use the air conditioning.

6. Park in the shade

Finally, prolonged exposure of a vehicle to the sun can have serious consequences. On the one hand inside the cockpit, where the heat can rise to more than 60 ° C. Which will force you to drive with the windows open to dissipate that heat.

On the other hand, fuel tends to evaporate if it remains at too high a temperature for a long time. If a block of coal is supposed to contain the phenomenon by collecting gasoline vapors, the gasoline can leak out through the pipes or plastic parts of the fuel system.

