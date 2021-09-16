a check for 100 euros announced for 6 million households

It’s no secret to almost no one: energy prices have risen again in France. As of September 1, Engie’s regulated tariffs increased by 7.9% inclusive of all taxes for a fifth consecutive month of increase. That same month, the price of electricity reached 100 euros per megawatt hour, against 45 euros at the start of 2021.

In response, the government will announce Thursday an expansion of the energy check, which will take the form of additional aid of 100 euros. Almost 6 million households are affected. “The current situation, the increase in prices (of energy), leads us to work on this device and to see to what extent it is necessary to widen it so that it can concern more French people”, indicated Mr. Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. “There has been a lot of work that has been carried out in recent days by the government and the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to make announcements on this subject in the days to come,” he added.