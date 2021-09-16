a check for 100 euros announced for 6 million households

It’s no secret to almost no one: energy prices have risen again in France. As of September 1, Engie’s regulated tariffs increased by 7.9% inclusive of all taxes for a fifth consecutive month of increase. That same month, the price of electricity reached 100 euros per megawatt hour, against 45 euros at the start of 2021.
In response, the government will announce Thursday an expansion of the energy check, which will take the form of additional aid of 100 euros. Almost 6 million households are affected. “The current situation, the increase in prices (of energy), leads us to work on this device and to see to what extent it is necessary to widen it so that it can concern more French people”, indicated Mr. Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. “There has been a lot of work that has been carried out in recent days by the government and the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to make announcements on this subject in the days to come,” he added.
What is the energy check? How do I get it?
The energy check helps beneficiaries pay:
– Energy bills and fuel purchase
– Energy charges included in the fee if the person concerned is housed in a hostel.
– Certain work or energy expenditure for housing
The amount of the check ranges from 48 euros to 277 euros.
The energy check is awarded under conditions of resources. To be able to benefit from it, the annual reference tax income of the household must be less than 10,800 euros per unit of consumption. The tax administration is responsible for determining the list of persons fulfilling the conditions for allocation.
“The very strong, sudden increase in energy prices” affects the purchasing power of the French “whose income does not sufficiently cover these expenses,” also noted Gabriel Attal.
At the beginning of September, a study by France Stratégie reported the growing difficulties of some French people in paying constrained expenses, that is to say expenses relating to rents, subscriptions, insurance but also energy bills. These pre-committed expenses have notably jumped among the most modest populations.
Jean Castex must formalize the announcement of the exceptional check for 100 euros during a trip to Ile-de-France on Thursday, devoted to the deployment of MaPrimeRénov, an aid for the thermal renovation of buildings. The French have filed some 500,000 cases since the start of the year, against 192,000 in 2020, according to the latest government figures.